President Bola Tinubu is poised to launch 11 natural health products in October 2024 to revolutionise healthcare in Nigeria.

This announcement comes at a crucial time when Nigerians are grappling with the escalating prices of conventional medicines.

Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, expressed the expansive nature of the initiative, stating, “These are not the only products we have. We still have 15-20 products on the shelf.”

The emphasis on research and development funding was underscored by Nnaji, emphasising the need for continued exploration in this vital sector.

The launch of natural products

Highlighting the dire health challenges facing the nation, Prof Martins Emeje, the Director-General of Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency, revealed,

“Not fewer than 25 million people are sufferers of sickle cell anemia in Nigeria. We have a sickle cell product that has the highest number of plant extracts in the world. And we have the one for Diabetes. We have done all the necessary laboratory and animal testing and investigations, and we can say these products work.”

What you should know

With President Tinubu set to unveil these groundbreaking products, the move is expected to generate around 2 million jobs, providing a substantial economic boost.

Prof Emeje emphasised Nigeria’s potential, stating, “Nigeria has the highest plant biodiversity in Africa. So, if we are talking about contribution to health, in the herbal area, is Nigeria not supposed to be number 1? We are ready to get Nigeria out of the chain of slavery of the 21st century which essentially is what importation does to us.”

Driven by the Renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu, Prof Martins Emeje, within a short tenure, introduced six new products targeting sickle cell anemia, diabetes, upper respiratory tract infections, anti-ageing, and more, showcasing a commitment to advancing natural medicine and enhancing the nation’s health landscape.