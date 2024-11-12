The United States Marshals Service (USMS) has announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Olalekan Abimbola Olawusi, a Nigerian national wanted since 2017 for first-degree murder and severe child abuse charges in Rhode Island.

According to the statement as seen by Nairametrics, Olawusi is considered one of the USMS’s 15 Most Wanted fugitives and is believed to have fled to Nigeria, where he may be receiving assistance from family members.

According to the USMS, Olawusi is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder and two counts of inflicting serious bodily harm on a child.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Additionally, he is wanted for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

“The United States Marshals Service (USMS) is requesting assistance in locating Olalekan Olawusi. Olawusi is wanted in Rhode Island for first degree murder and two counts of inflicting serious bodily injury to a child. He is also wanted for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution,”

Olawusi’s crimes are severe, and his evasion from prosecution necessitates this public appeal for assistance. The agency noted that Olawusi has been labelled a flight risk and is considered armed and dangerous.

Reward

The USMS has offered a reward of $25,000 for credible information leading to Olawusi’s arrest. Officials caution the public not to approach or attempt to apprehend him due to the dangers associated with his capture.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact their local U.S. Marshals Service District Office, call the USMS Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submit a tip through the USMS Tips platform.

The fugitive’s background and physical description

Name and aliases are listed as Olalekan Abimbola Olawusi, also known as Olekun Olawusi.

His date of birth is July 15, 1976. Olawusi is described as a male with black hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 185 lbs and standing at 5’8″.

His last known location was Providence, Rhode Island, U.S., and he is believed to have suspected ties in Nigeria.

Notice to law enforcement

Before proceeding with an arrest, law enforcement officers are instructed to verify the warrant through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

If Olawusi is apprehended or his location is determined, officers are directed to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals Service office, the American Embassy or Consulate, or to call the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102. Tips can also be submitted through the U.S. Marshals Service Tips platform.

USMS officials stress the need for public cooperation in locating Olawusi.

The authorities urge anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to report it immediately, supporting efforts to deliver justice.