Egbin Power Plc. has launched its 2024 Internship Programme, offering paid opportunities for Nigerian undergraduates to gain hands-on experience at the country’s largest power generation station.

The programme, which seeks to help students apply their academic knowledge in a practical setting, will run for six months and provides stipends and allowances. Interested applicants can submit their applications until November 15th, 2024.

According to Egbin, “the PowerUp internship experience equips students to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, also enhancing their skills, building their confidence, and sharpening their creativity and problem-solving abilities. This Internship runs from January -June 2025.”

Egbin Power Plc, noted as the largest power generation station in West Africa with an installed capacity of 1,320 MW, is inviting eligible students to apply for the internship. The company hopes to provide future leaders in the energy sector with the skills needed to contribute to Nigeria’s growing power industry and the wider sub-Saharan region.

Details of the Egbin power internship programme

Scholarship Region reports that the Egbin power internship programme is designed to help undergraduate students gain practical technical skills in the energy sector. The six-month internship will allow students to work alongside professionals at the power station, learning directly from industry experts.

Furthermore, it also provides an opportunity for students to apply what they have learned in their academic courses to real-world industrial situations.

Egbin Power, is noted for its role in Nigeria’s electricity supply, is located in Lagos, and has six units. Each with a capacity of 220 MW, reports reveal.

It is central to the company’s vision of contributing to the goal of “Lighting up Nigeria” and addressing the power needs of sub-Saharan Africa.

Eligibility requirements

To qualify for the internship, students must be enrolled in a Nigerian university and must have completed at least two years of study. Applicants must also have a minimum academic standing of 2:1 (Second-Class Upper Division) or its equivalent.

Students studying in the fields of engineering, applied industrial science, and computer science are encouraged to apply.

Benefits of the internship

According to reports, the Egbin power internship programme offers more than just an educational experience. In addition to gaining practical skills, successful applicants will receive monthly stipends and allowances. These financial benefits are designed to support students during their industrial training period.

Interns will also have the opportunity to network with professionals in the energy sector, which could open doors for future career prospects.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students are encouraged to submit their applications online. The application portal is accessible via a link provided by the company.

The deadline for submission is November 15th, 2024. Applicants are advised to apply as soon as possible to ensure they meet the deadline and fulfill all necessary criteria.

To apply, visit the official application page