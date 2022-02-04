The largest power generating plant in Nigeria, Egbin Power Plc, has reported a fire incident at its power plant on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at around 4.20pm as blackout is being experienced in Lagos and its environs.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by Egbin Power to its stakeholders and the general public.

The power generating firm said that the fire outbreak was successfully contained by a team of its firefighters in collaboration with firefighters from the Nigeria Gas Company at Egbin.

It also pointed out that it has set out a process in motion to determine the cause of the fire incident as it has temporarily suspended its operations in line with the plant’s safety procedures.

What Egbin Power Plc is saying about the fire incident

The statement from Egbin Power reads, ‘’The management of Egbin Power Plc, wishes to inform its stakeholders and the public of a fire incident that occurred at the power plant on Wednesday, February 2nd 2022 at around 4.20pm.

‘’The incident was successfully controlled by a team of Egbin firefighters working in collaboration with firefighters from the Nigeria Gas Company in Egbin.

‘’Egbin has since activated its emergency response mechanism to determine the cause of the incident, while operations at the plant have been temporarily suspended in line with the plant’s safety procedures. Egbin is also working with the Federal Fire Service, the Federal Ministry of Power and other stakeholders to review the incident.

‘’The management of the company assures the public that its technical team is working assiduously to restore operations.

‘’As the foremost power plant in the nation, Egbin remains committed to providing power innovatively and responsibly in compliance with good health, safety and environmental standards.’’

What you should know

Electricity consumers in Lagos and its environs have in recent times witnessed constant power outages.

Recall that a few days ago, Ikeja Electric (IE) and Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) had attributed the recent power outage under their networks to a drop in power generation in the country.

Ikeja Electric, in a statement for its customers on its official Twitter account, said the power outage being experienced in certain parts of its network was due to load shedding by TCN as a result of a drop in power generation.

Also, EKEDC said the reduction in supply was due to the drop in power generation from an average of 3,700MW to 2,000MW per hour. The DisCo said this was caused by gas limitations arising from vandalism, and more recently an issue affecting the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) line from the Egbin Power Plant.