Egbin Power Plc has announced the restoration of normal power generation operations in its plant after a minor fire incident that led to its temporary shutdown.

This was disclosed by the Group Managing Director of Sahara Power, owners of the Egbin Power Plant, Mr Kola Adesina, during a chat, where he said that as at Saturday, a unit of the plant with installed 220 megawatts has commenced operation.

What the GMD of Sahara Power is saying about resumption of operations

Adesina in his statement said, “The plant is not completely out of operation as erroneously reported. We only shut down as a safety measure but as I speak with you, one unit is back on stream generating 220mw. We understand the impact on the national economy, though it is a sequence but we have mobilised resources to ensure we continue to energise the economy.’’

He assured that before the end of the day, another unit will be up to raise generation from the plant to 440mw as well as guarantee that the plant will be adding 660 megawatts of electricity before the weekend runs out based on the level of efforts in place.

Adesina warned against sending wrong signal of blackouts resulting from the fire incident, explaining that it was not a crippling inferno and that the management understand the critical input of the plant in stabilising electricity supply in the country.

What you should know

Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported that Egbin Power Plc had temporary shutdown its operations due to a fire incident at its power plant on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at around 4.20pm.

Egbin Power in a statement issued to its stakeholders and public, said that the fire outbreak was successfully contained by a team of its firefighters in collaboration with firefighters from the Nigeria Gas Company at Egbin.

It also pointed out that it has set out a process in motion to determine the cause of the fire incident as it has temporarily suspended its operations in line with the plant’s safety procedures.