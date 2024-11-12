Canada’s immigration system is facing significant delays, as processing times for citizenship, Permanent Residency (PR), and Temporary Residency (TR) applications continue to increase.

According to TravelBiz recent report, over 2.45 million applications are in the system, with 1.1 million of those surpassing expected processing times.

This backlog is causing disruptions for individuals and industries relying on immigration.

Backlog across immigration categories

The backlog is spread across various categories, each facing different levels of demand. Reports inform that, as of November 6, the number of backlogged applications rose by 1.73%.

Citizenship Applications: 38,100 pending applications, a slight decrease of 1.29% from August.

Permanent Residency Applications: 305,200 pending, with a 1.46% increase.

Temporary Residency Applications: 753,700 pending, marking a 13.44% surge since July.

Further reports exclaim that temporary residency applications have seen the sharpest increase, largely driven by international students and temporary workers applying for permits. This has made the temporary residency category the most affected by delays.

Processing within standards

Despite the growing backlog, TravelBiz informs that a significant number of applications are still being processed within the IRCC’s service standards. By September 30, the following number of applications were processed:

Citizenship: 184,800 applications, a decrease of 3.04% from August.

Permanent Residency: 510,800 applications, an increase of 1.19%.

Temporary Residency: 658,000 applications, up by 1.68%.

While these figures indicate progress, the backlog continues to rise, especially in the temporary residency category, which faces the most strain.

Impact on individuals and industries

The backlog is affecting both individuals and industries in Canada. Sectors like healthcare and technology are experiencing labor shortages due to delays in work permit processing.

Skilled workers are not able to join the Canadian workforce on schedule, which impacts productivity.

Family reunification is also delayed, leaving many applicants unsure of when they will be able to reunite with their relatives.

The long wait times are also causing financial and emotional stress for applicants, making it harder for them to plan and settle in Canada.

Projected trends and immigration goals

Reports inform that the IRCC has provided projections for the backlog in the coming months. Here are some expected trends:

Citizenship: The backlog is expected to decrease to 16% by the end of November.

Provincial Nominee Program (PNP): Expected to remain steady at 20%.

Spousal Sponsorship: Stable at 15%.

Temporary Resident Visas (TRVs): Projected to decrease from 72% to 59% by November.

Study Permits: Expected to fall to 37% by the end of November.

Work Permits: Expected to reduce to 44% by November.

IRCC aims to process 80% of applications within service standards, but the backlog continues to be a challenge.

Trends in the immigration backlog

The backlog has seen steady growth over the past year, with the number of pending applications rising each month:

September 30, 2024: 1,097,000 applications in backlog from 2,450,600 total under processing, a 1.73% increase.

August 31, 2024: 1,078,300 applications in backlog, a 7.57% rise from the previous month.

July 31, 2024: 1,002,400 applications in backlog, showing a 7.02% increase.

These trends, according to reports, reflect a growing volume of applications, but the IRCC is working to stabilize the system.

What to know

The Canadian government has set a goal to stabilize the immigration system by early 2025, with the aim of reducing wait times across all categories.

However, with immigration demand expected to remain high, the IRCC will continue to face challenges in processing applications efficiently.