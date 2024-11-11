Telecommunications company, 9mobile, is not seeing any reprieve yet in terms of of its declining customers as 7,127 subscribers ported out to other networks in September alone.

According to data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), out of a total 7,886 outgoing porting recorded in the month, 9mobile accounted for 90% as the other three network operators, MTN, Airtel, and Globacom shared 10% of outgoing porting.

This is in spite of the recent announcement of a new management for the company following its acquisition by LH Telecommunications Limited.

Incoming porting

In terms of incoming porting, MTN, which is the largest operator by subscriber number gained more customers from other operators. Out of the 7,886 incoming porting reported in the month, MTN received 4,987 customers from other networks, representing 63% of the total incoming porting.

The data shows that Airtel also received 2,205 customers from other networks, while Globacom gained 664 customers from other operators.

9mobile, which lost many customers to other networks also recorded the least incoming porting as only 30 subscribers moved to the network in the month under review.

The operators’ subscription database also reflects the porting pattern at the end of March. According to the NCC data, MTN Nigeria maintained its leadership position with 78 million total active subscriptions, despite the impacts of the NIN-SIM linkage exercise at that period.

Airtel recorded 53.7 million active subscriptions in September to maintain its second position, while Globacom came distant third having lost over 40 million subscriptions, which left the telco with just 19 million at the end of the month.

With months of consistent subscription loss, 9mobile was left with only 3.6 million active subscriptions at the end of September.

Why subscribers port

From a peak of 22,539 in July 2015, the number of ports by mobile subscribers in Nigeria had declined steadily over the years to an average of 3,000 in a month. While the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) had attributed the decline to improvement in service quality, the telecoms regulator believes it is a combination of factors.

According to NCC, aside from the quality of service, most subscribers equally ported to other networks because they wanted to enjoy cheaper call and data rates on various promos offered by network operators.

What you should know

Earlier in July, 9mobile announced it had been acquired by relatively unknown LH Telecommunication Limited to reposition the company.

According to a statement issued by the company, the acquisition of majority shares in the Nigerian telecom company was approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) as required by law.

The investment, which was approved by African Export Import Bank (AFREXIM), the senior lender to 9Mobile in May 2023, resulted in a change in control of 9Mobile in favour of the new investor by the issuance of new shares amounting to 95.5% of 9Mobile to the new investor in consideration for the injection of fresh capital into the company.

Pursuant to the injection of capital, the new investor nominated has appointed a new Board for the company. An accomplished and versatile entrepreneur with over 36 years of experience in strategic sectors of the African economy, Thomas Etuh, has been named as the new Chairman of 9mobile Board. Other Directors in the Board include Nahim Abe Ibraheem, and Femi Edun.

LH Telecommunication Limited also nominated Senator Daisy Ehanire Danjuma, Michael Ikpoki, Ibrahim Puri, Gloria Danjuma, and Emmanuel Etuh as new members of the board of directors of 9Mobile.