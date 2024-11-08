NCR Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Abdulqudus Anuoluwa Ashimi as an Executive Director on its Board, effective Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

This appointment comes on the heels of the resignations of Mr. Jimmy James Kallumkal and Ms. Karen Ashleigh Witthoft, who stepped down from their roles as Directors on November 1, 2024.

The company expressed its deep gratitude to the outgoing directors for their dedicated service and invaluable contributions while conveying confidence in the extensive expertise and leadership that Mr. Ashimi is set to bring to the Board.

In a statement, the company highlighted that Mr. Ashimi is a results-driven professional with over 12 years of experience across service delivery and operations management. The Board confirmed his appointment and stated that it is subject to shareholder ratification at the company’s forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Anuoluwa Ashimi’s Profile

Mr. Abdulqudus Anuoluwa Ashimi has a solid academic and professional background, holding a Master’s degree in Industrial and Labor Relations as well as a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Lagos.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Ashimi has honed his expertise in critical business areas such as logistics operations, data analytics, service delivery, supply chain management, customer relationship management, and process improvement.

His cross-functional experience spans the consumer goods, retail distribution, and information technology sectors.

Having joined NCR Nigeria in 2016 as a Logistics Controller, Mr. Ashimi steadily rose through the ranks, taking on diverse roles within the company’s supply chain organization.

In February 2023, he assumed the position of Service Delivery Manager, where he spearheaded initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

About NCR Nigeria Plc

National Cash Register (NCR) Nigeria Plc is a provider of technology and services designed to help businesses connect with their customers and facilitate transactions. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Lagos, the company operates as a subsidiary of NCR Atleos Corporation.

The company offers a range of hardware solutions, including automated teller machines (ATMs), retail point-of-sale (POS) terminals, self-service kiosks, interactive teller machines, and self-check-in/out systems. It also provides ATM software, maintenance services, and computer consumables.

In addition to its hardware offerings, NCR Nigeria delivers services such as installation, implementation, consulting, and maintenance, catering to industries including financial services, retail, hospitality, healthcare, travel, and entertainment.

The recent appointment of Mr. Ashimi is expected to support the company’s efforts to enhance operational efficiency and maintain its presence in the Nigerian technology and services sector.