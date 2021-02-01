Connect with us
Switch
Advertisement
Samsung
Advertisement
Polaris bank
Advertisement
Esetech
Advertisement
Payfarmer
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
IZIKJON
Advertisement
Fidelity ads
Advertisement
Stallion ads
Advertisement
app

DMCA.com Protection Status

live feed

NCR Nigeria Plc records N157 million pre-tax profit in 2020 FY

NCR Nigeria Plc (NCR) recorded a significant increase in its 2020 FY pre-tax profits, as total revenue declined.

Published

12 seconds ago

on

NCR Nigeria Plc (NCR) recorded a significant increase in its 2020 FY pre-tax profit, as total revenues declined.

NCR Nigeria Plc – an ICT solutions company – reported pre-tax profits of N156.83 million in 2020 FY as against N56.50 million pre-tax loss recorded in the same period of 2019.

Key highlights for 2020 FY

  • Revenue declined to N5.13 billion, -15.53% YoY.
  • Revenue from its financial service group declined to N3.14 billion, -19.78% YoY.
  • Revenue generated from its world customer services declined to N1.99 billion, -7.82% YoY.
  • Other operating income increased to N33.23 million, +110.9% YoY.
  • Cost of sales declined to N4.71 billion, -9.27% YoY.
  • Distribution expenses declined to N128.07 million, -73.7% YoY.
  • Administrative expenses declined to N58.51 million, -66.37%YoY.
  • No finance cost was recorded in the year.
  • Pre-tax profits increased to N156 million.

Related Topics:

Adeyemi holds a PhD in Accounting Sciences. He has worked in the Educational Sector and as an Independent Consultant.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

live feed

CWG Plc records 14% decline in 2020 FY pre-tax profits

CWG Plc (CWG) recorded a decline in its 2020 FY pre-tax profit, as total revenue increased.

Published

31 mins ago

on

February 1, 2021

By

CWG Plc confirms Adewale Adeyipo's appointment as MD/CEO

CWG Plc (CWG) recorded a decline in its 2020 FY pre-tax profit, as total revenue increased.

CWG Plc – an ICT Solutions company – reported pre-tax profit of N546.24 million in 2020 FY compared to N634.01 million recorded in the same period of 2019 – a 13.84% decline.

Key highlights for 2020 FY

  • Revenue increased to N11.81 billion, +23.4% YoY.
  • Other income declined to N37.27 million, -96.73% YoY.
  • Cost of sales increased to N9.16 billion, +26.45% YoY.
  • Operating expenses declined to N1.8 billion, -24.40%YoY.
  • Interest and finance charges increased to N89.87 million, +22.91% YoY.
  • Pre-tax profit declined to N564.24 million, -13.84% YoY.

Continue Reading

live feed

Fidson Healthcare Plc records 202% increase in 2020 FY pre-tax profit

Fidson Healthcare Plc (FIDSON) recorded a significant increase in its 2020 FY pre-tax profits, as total revenue increased.

Published

53 mins ago

on

February 1, 2021

By

Fidson Healthcare Plc,Fidson Healthcare Plc records 30.28% increase in 2020 9M revenues.

Fidson Healthcare Plc (FIDSON) recorded a significant increase in its 2020 FY pre-tax profit, as total revenue increased.

Fidson Healthcare Plc – a pharmaceutical manufacturing company – reported pre-tax profits of N1.74 billion in 2020 FY compared to N575.67 million recorded in the same period 0f 2019 – a 201.85% increase.

Key highlights for 2020 FY

  • Revenue increased to N18.28 billion, +29.97% YoY.
  • Revenue generated from ethical increased to N10.85 billion, +37.95% YoY.
  • Revenue from its over-the-counter unit increased to N7.43 billion, +19.89% YoY.
  • No revenue was generated from its consumer unit in the year.
  • Other operating income increased to N349.75 million, +17.9% YoY.
  • Cost of sales increased to N9.74 billion, +19.01% YoY.
  • Finance income declined to N9.24 million, -83.58% YoY.
  • Administrative expenses increased to N3.72 billion, +47.60%YoY.
  • Finance costs declined to N1.34 billion, -23.05% YoY.
  • Pre-tax profits increased to N1.74 billion, +201.85% YoY.

Continue Reading

live feed

Sterling Bank Plc posts PBT of N4.58 billion in Q4, 2020, up by 52% Y-o-Y

Sterling Bank Plc reported a PBT figure of N4.58 billion for the 4th quarter of 2020, indicating an increase of 52% Y-o-Y.

Published

14 hours ago

on

January 31, 2021

By

Sterling Bank

Sterling Bank Plc has reported a Profit Before Tax figure of N4.58 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4, 2020), compared to N3.02 billion recorded Q4 2019, which indicates an increase of about 52% Y-o-Y.

This is according to the bank’s recent financial statement made available on the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform and seen by Nairametrics.

The bank had earlier posted a 4.88% increase in its Profit before Tax figures for the nine-month period ended September 2020. In this light, the recent PBT figure is seen as a major improvement and consolidation to the previous figure.

Other key highlights of the Q4 2020 result are;

  • Net interest income increased to N18.3 billion due to a drastic reduction in interest expense, +6.5% Y-o-Y.
  • Profit After Tax increased to N4.33 billion, +43.1% Y-o-Y.
  • Net fees and commission income rose to N5.22 billion, +32.13% Y-o-Y.
  • Net trading income increased to N4.99 billion, +59.5% Y-o-Y.
  • Other operating income declined to N179 million, -85.6% Y-o-Y.
  • Personnel expenses rose to N3.69 billion, +0.5% Y-o-Y.
  • Total expenses declined to N20.41 billion, -0.7% Y-o-Y.
  • Earnings per share increased to N0.41k in FY 2020, +10.8% Y-o-Y
  • Loans and advances to customers marginally declined to N617.6 billion in FY 2020,-0.2% Y-o-Y
  • Deposits from customers increased to N951.4 billion in FY 2020, +6.6% Y-o-Y.

Specta
Continue Reading
Advertisement




Advertisement