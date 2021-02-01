Business
NCC to tackle fast data depletion and wrong deductions by networks
NCC has stepped up measures towards protecting the consumers in cases of fast data depletion and wrong deductions.
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stepped up measures towards protecting the consumers by tightening the noose against cases of data depletion and wrong deductions of consumers’ credit through an ongoing forensic audit instituted by the Commission to ensure maximum protection for consumers.
This disclosure was made by the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, when he received Man of the Year 2020 Award from MoneyReport magazine recently in Abuja.
According to Prof Danbatta,
- “Consumer protection remains a key focus area of the Commission’s regulatory activities; it has accomplished significant improvements in this direction through various initiatives aimed at putting mobile operators on their toes to be more consumer-centric.
- The ongoing forensic audit, the Commission plans “to get to the bottom of why consumers are experiencing data depletion and the possibility of compensating them for wrong deductions, which may arise from short message service (SMS).
- “We have instituted and we have insisted that despite the fall in data price, that forensic audit must go on and must be concluded and the outcome communicated to the CEOs of telecom companies.
What you should know
- All operators will be made to comply with whatever directions that are given after the investigation with a view to ensuring maximum protection for telecom consumers.
- The Commission has developed Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on data depletion, which are designed to inform consumers on activities that may result in faster depletion of their data as well as enlighten them on measures to mitigate such.
- The FAQs are accessible from the Commission’s website at ncc.gov.ng
- It is to be noted that NCC has been passionate about protecting the consumers through sustained awareness creation and education on consumer rights and privileges.
- The introduction of Do-Not-Disturb (DND) has helped over 30 million consumers to block unsolicited text messages on their phones while stern regulatory actions are constantly taken by the regulator against any operator that prevents a consumer from subscribing to the DND service.
- The Commission launched the 622 Toll-free Number, which consumers can use to lodge and escalate service-related complaints to the Commission for resolution, stating that thousands of complaints have been successfully resolved since its introduction.
Why this matters
Quite a number of subscribers have been on the receiving end and complained seriously of how their data and credit are depleted as they are recharged.
The development calls for a thorough investigation by the regulators to ensure that consumers are not short-changed and that they receive value for their money.
Nigerian Rice Processors urge FG to take actions to curb sales of foreign rice
Mr. Andy Ekwelem has appealed to the Federal Government to take proactive actions to curb the sale of foreign rice.
The Director-General of Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RPAN), Mr. Andy Ekwelem has appealed to the Federal Government to take proactive actions to curb the sale of foreign rice in the country.
This appeal was made by him while addressing reporters in Abuja, over the influx of smuggled rice into the country.
According to a news report by the News Agency of Nigeria, Ekwelem called on the government to take active and decisive action to ensure that the Nigerian borders do not become porous, as the influx of smuggled rice would stimulate the collapse of all the mills in the country, and this would exacerbate the state of unemployment in the country.
According to him, the rice value chain sub-sector had engaged about 13 million Nigerians on direct employment, hence if the border is not properly controlled, the number of people that would lose their jobs to the activities of smugglers would be much and this would be devastating for the economy.
He said addressing this challenge of smuggling was paramount so that all the efforts, commitments, and resources put in the rice value-chain sub-sector would not be a waste. However, the gains made in the sub-sector in the last few years were only possible through the support and interventions of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Ekwelem also called on the Nigeria Customs Service to step up in the manning of the borders to curb the activities of smugglers.
What Ekwelem is saying
Mr. Andy Ekwelem said:
“We have said it many times on the need for government to criminalize sales of foreign rice in the markets and supermarkets. Rice is number one on the list of prohibited products in which CBN placed forex restriction
“It is assumed that any rice you see in this country now, in the markets, shops and even in your homes that is not Nigeria made rice, it is smuggled into the country.
“The country is losing revenue because these smugglers are not paying the right duties to bring the rice into the country and this ugly development is killing our economy.
“We want a law that will empower law enforcement agencies to go to markets and shops to arrest anyone found with foreign rice because their action amounts to economic sabotage.
“When that is done, people will be discouraged from buying from these people that smuggled rice into the country. We need to take drastic measures against smugglers as well as those selling the products.”
What you should know
- Ekwelem, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his giant stride in rice production, as about N3.4 trillion has been invested in the entire rice value chain production across the country.
- He revealed that there were only six Integrated Rice Mills in the country before 2015, in recent times, Integrated Rice Mills in the country had risen to about 60.
- It is essential to understand that most of the mills in the country were now working at half capacity because there were no off-takers for the products they produced for Nigerian markets.
Business
Sanwo-Olu sets up special traffic team to resolve traffic gridlock in Apapa axis
Governor Sanwo-Olu has approved a Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team to resolve the traffic gridlock in and around Apapa.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the constitution of a Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team to resolve the traffic gridlock in and around Apapa.
This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Sunday, January 31.
According to the statement from Omotoso, members of the team include:
- Hon. Toyin Fayinka (Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation);
- Engr. Olajide Oduyoye (General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority LASTMA);
- Hon. Sola Giwa (SSA to the Governor on Central Business Districts); and
- Ayodeji Laurent (SSA to the Governor on Political Security Intelligence).
The Commissioner said, “The Special Traffic Management & Enforcement Compliance Team is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring zero tolerance of traffic offenders and a seamless traffic management system specifically designed to restore sanity in and around Apapa and create a cohesive system that would aid the resurgence of business activities and ensure that residents live in a conducive environment devoid of traffic-induced stress.’’
Omotoso added that the Governor said that the area of coverage of the Team’s operations includes:
- Ikorodu Road to Oshodi – Mile 2 – Apapa
- Ikorodu Road – Funsho Williams Avenue (Surulere) – Alaka – Iganmu – SIFAX – Ijora 7up – Apapa
- Surulere – Alaka – Eko Bridge – Ijora Olopa – Ijora 7up – Apapa.
The Governor, in the statement, said that with the development, it was expected that traffic within Apapa and its environs would be better managed by a team of dedicated LASTMA, FRSC, Police, and Intelligence Service Officers.
Sanwo-Olu added that the policemen from Area ‘B’ Police Command would tentatively provide security back-up for the team, pending the announcement of the new security architecture by the State Government.
The head of the new Special Traffic Management & Enforcement Compliance Team, Hon. Toyin Fayinka (Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation) and other members of the team are expected to work with the designated team of the Inspector-General of Police and collaborate with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu and other members of Law Enforcement Agencies in and around Apapa to ensure the success of the team’s assignment.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Federal Government announced the withdrawal of the Presidential Task Force on Ports Decongestion, following the restoration of some level of normalcy on the Apapa axis with the disappearance of trucks and tankers on the bridges and major roads.
- Consequently, the Lagos State Government moved to take over from the task force on port decongestion and create a new operational template for the task force.
- This follows the pronouncement of the Governor on the takeover of traffic management from the Presidential Task Team on the decongestion of Apapa gridlock after his visit on December 28, 2020.
Business
FG announces reopening of Third Mainland Bridge ahead of schedule
The FG has said that the 3rd Mainland Bridge will be reopened ahead of schedule at midnight of January 31.
The Federal Government has said that the Third Mainland Bridge will be reopened ahead of schedule at midnight of January 31 to vehicular movement, after the total shutdown.
This follows the completion of the casting of the expansion joints of the bridge ahead of the earlier projected time.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, on Sunday, January 31, 2021. He said the bridge would be reopened 24 hours ahead of schedule.
What the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos is saying
Popoola said, “The casting of the expansion joints was completed on Saturday. Therefore, the Third Mainland Bridge will be opened by 12 midnight of January 31. Motorists can start plying the bridge as from 12 midnight.’’
He said that the reopening had been communicated to the Lagos State government and all relevant agencies to ensure seamless traffic on the highway, and also expressed gratitude to motorists for their patience and understanding.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Federal Government, on January 27, announced a total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge for another 3 days from midnight of Friday, January 29 to midnight of Monday, February 1, 2021.
- The new closure of the bridge was to enable contractors to perform the replacement of 3 delicate expansion joints.
- The bridge, which has been partially closed since July 24, 2020, for another round of rehabilitation works, has been going through a series of repairs.
- The repair, which was initially expected to last 6 months, was further extended by one month due to the disruptions caused by the #EndSARS protests in Lagos, thus extending the completion date from January to February.
- The 11.8-kilometer bridge is the longest of the 3 bridges connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland was commissioned in 1990 by the then military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida.