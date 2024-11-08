The National Onion Producers, Processors, and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN) has revealed that farmers are facing over 50% post-harvest losses due to high production costs, climate challenges, and poor storage infrastructure.

Alhaji Aliyu Maitasamu, President of both NOPPMAN and the Regional Observatory of Onion Sector in West and Central Africa (ROO/WCA), stated these concerns in a recent press conference in Sokoto.

According to Maitasamu, the cost of cultivating onions has skyrocketed due to increased prices of seedlings and other essential farm inputs.

“Over recent months, the cost of onion seedlings has surged to unprecedented levels, drastically impacting our production capacity. If farmers cannot afford to cultivate, our output will decline, prices will rise, and ultimately, food security across the nation will be at risk,” Maitasamu stated.

He warned that this rising cost pose a threat to food security as they discourage farmers from cultivating at previous levels urging swift action to alleviate these challenges.

Losses in the post-harvest stage

The association reported that over half of Nigeria’s onion production is lost after harvest due to limited preservation technology, unreliable transportation, and inadequate storage facilities. Maitasamu expressed that this substantial waste undermines farmers’ incomes and affects the broader economy.

“This means more than half of our production is wasted after harvest due to inadequate storage, limited preservation technology, and unreliable transportation,” he explained.

Inflation has been particularly detrimental to onion farmers, with rising costs of fertilizers, pesticides, fuel, and labor making it challenging for farmers to break even. Maitasamu noted that the financial strain is so severe that many farmers struggle to keep their operations running, much less expand or invest in new technologies.

“This financial strain hampers farmers’ ability to maintain operations and discourages investments in new technologies or expansion,” he explained.

Maitasamu also pointed out the impact of climate change, which has led to unpredictable weather patterns and extended rainy seasons. These factors disrupt traditional onion-growing cycles and increase vulnerability to crop diseases, waterlogging, and poor harvests.

“As our farmers contend with these unpredictable conditions, their ability to plan, plant, and harvest effectively is compromised, leaving the entire industry vulnerable,” he stated.

Maitasamu urged the government, development partners, financial institutions, and private sector stakeholders to step in and support the onion industry through policy initiatives and financial aid.

He emphasized the need for a coordinated approach to safeguard farmers’ livelihoods and stabilize Nigeria’s food supply.