The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China-based WONDFO BIOTECH Ltd. to begin local production of HIV diagnostic kits in Nigeria.

This partnership is set to improve access to reliable HIV testing, encourage local manufacturing of HIV diagnostic reagents, and support Nigeria’s fight against the spread of HIV/AIDS while strengthening healthcare self-sufficiency.

Dr. Temitope Ilori, Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), made the announcement on Wednesday in Abuja, as WONDFO donated 4,000 HIV test kits in preparation for World AIDS Day.

“The WONDFO community recently in China signed a MoU with feedback on unlocking the value chain initiative of President Tinubu, to ensure that we have domestic production of the reagent of the test kits and other HIV commodities.

“I want to commend you for this initiative, and we look forward to seeing your domestic plants here in Nigeria,” she stated.

She expressed gratitude to WONDFO for the donated commodities, noting that this initiative would help in the fight to end the AIDS epidemic in Nigeria.

“This will ensure that individuals can actually test for HIV, even in the comfort of their homes, We are happy to have this kit with us, and we want to assure you that we’re going to give it judicious use,” she said

Supporting prevention and ending the epidemic

Mr. Bravo Ouhabru, WONDFO’s Country Representative, explained that the test kits comprising both self-testing and professional use kits will enhance healthcare and support HIV prevention efforts in Nigeria.

The initiative is part of the support WONDFO is extending to NACA for the 2024 World AIDS Day commemoration, with a goal of promoting reliable testing, increasing awareness of HIV status, and working towards ending the epidemic by 2030.

Ouhabru added that many people remain unaware of their HIV status, “The fact that someone tested negative today does not mean that it’s negative forever. It is very important we continue to move ahead with all this activity that will make everybody aware, to know their status.”

“HIV status is very important. That is the starting point. Once you know that, then all other areas involved in HIV management can easily come in,” he said.

Ouhabru said that to improve accessibility, WONDFO plans to offer subsidized test kits through private pharmacies, making it easier for people to test themselves at home and seek timely medical intervention if needed.

“Knowing one’s HIV status is the first step towards effective management and prevention, ensuring individuals and healthcare providers can take timely action,“, he emphasized.

Types of HIV diagnostic kits

Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs): These are the most commonly used kits for HIV testing, providing results within 15-30 minutes. RDTs are ideal for point-of-care testing and are widely used in clinics, mobile testing sites, and community centers.

ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Kits: These are lab-based kits used for confirmatory testing. They detect antibodies to HIV and are highly sensitive but require more time and specialized equipment.

What you should know

Nigeria has one of the highest HIV burdens globally, though progress has been made in reducing prevalence.

The prevalence rate is around 1.3% of the population, with young people (ages 15-24) being particularly vulnerable.

The country is home to approximately 1.8 million people living with HIV, with various states showing differing levels of prevalence. States like Akwa Ibom and Benue tend to have higher rates than others.