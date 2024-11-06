The World Bank has approved a $50 million fund to address Nigeria’s urgent nutrition challenges under the Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRiN) Project 2.0.

The announcement was made by Ndiame Diop, the World Bank’s Country Director, during a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The ANRiN Project 2.0 falls within the World Bank’s crisis response framework and aims to improve nutritional outcomes for vulnerable communities across Nigeria.

“It is important to see Nigeria’s government’s ongoing financing for nutrition, the bank has earmarked $50 million under ANRiN 2.0 programme which is a crisis response window,” said Diop.

Also, Trina Haque, the World Bank’s Practice Manager for Health, Nutrition, and Population, said there is a need for nutrition education for children and adolescents, stating that it is important for early child development.

She urged for broader implementation of educational initiatives to combat malnutrition at its roots.

VP Shettima unveils N-774 initiative for community-driven nutrition

Vice President Shettima presented Nigeria’s N-774 Initiative, a locally-focused program designed to bring nutrition interventions directly to the country’s 774 local government areas (LGAs).

He stated that the initiative builds on the success of the ANRiN project and comes at a crucial time, with ANRiN approaching its closeout phase.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is pioneering a paradigm shift in nutrition programs through locally-owned solutions,” Shettima said, highlighting the initiative’s commitment to sustainable, community-driven outcomes. “Malnutrition is a Nigerian problem that needs a Nigerian solution,” he added.

The N-774 Initiative integrates goals across key sectors such as education, agriculture, health, and social protection, aiming to create a cohesive strategy for lasting impact.

The Vice President explained that the N-774 Initiative is a localised, community-driven solution tailored towards the unique needs of each LGA and aims to bring nutrition interventions directly to communities while encouraging local ownership and ensuring sustainability.

“Malnutrition is a Nigerian problem that needs a Nigerian solution and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is very much willing to support such an initiative,” he said, adding that the project integrates nutrition goals across education, agriculture, health, and social protection sectors.

On the project implementation strategy, VP Shettima said it was important to leverage current political will to reverse the country’s negative nutrition indicators.

Renewed hope for swift, sustainable nutrition outcomes

Vice President Shettima outlined the implementation strategy for N-774, stressing the importance of leveraging political will and international partnerships to improve Nigeria’s negative nutrition indicators.

“The Renewed Hope Administration is committed to swift, impactful results through this innovative approach to nutrition intervention.

“With sustained collaboration between the federal and sub-national governments, and international partners, we are confident this initiative will yield significant improvements in our community health outcomes,” the Vice President stated.