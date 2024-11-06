Donald Trump has reportedly won the United States presidential election after surpassing the 270 electoral college votes required to clinch the presidency.

BBC projects Trump to have won with 70,869,745 votes (51.0%) and 279 electoral college votes, while Vice President Kamala Harris received 65,818,026 votes (47.4%) and 223 electoral college votes.

Several foreign media outlets, including CNN, the Wall Street Journal, and AFP, have projected Trump as the elected president.

President-elect Trump was said to have won the key swing states of North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

Magnificent Victory

As the results poured in, Trump described it as a “magnificent victory,” telling supporters in Florida that “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate.”

Nairametrics reports that it will take the collation of the Electoral College votes and their certification by Congress for the winner of the US presidential race to be officially confirmed.

The Republican Party, under which Trump ran, has also announced him as the winner of the presidential race.

Republicans are also projected to take control of the US Senate.

Earlier, President Bola Tinubu and other world leaders congratulated former President Donald Trump on “his re-election as the 47th President of the United States.”

President Tinubu stated that, given President Trump’s experience as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, his return to the White House as the 47th president will usher in an era of earnest, beneficial, and reciprocal economic and development partnerships between Africa and the United States.

Tinubu acknowledged the United States’ influence, power, and position in shaping global events, expressing confidence that “President Trump” will bring the world closer to peace and prosperity.

Backstory

Donald John Trump (born June 14, 1946) is an American multibillionaire, politician, real estate developer, businessman, and media personality.

He was first elected as the 45th president of the United States, serving from 2017 to 2021.

In the 2020 US presidential election, Joe Biden emerged victorious after a hard-won victory in Pennsylvania, which put him over the required 270 electoral college votes at the time.

Trump, his main challenger, contested the results, alleging electoral malpractices by the Democrats, but his legal challenges were dismissed by the court.

Before this year’s election, Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris. His decision to step down was largely due to health concerns.