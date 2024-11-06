Hamster Kombat, the once touted biggest crypto project in history has become a shadow of itself losing nearly 260 million players in the space of three months.

Hamster Kombat’s shocking drop stems from a disappointing airdrop where global players got crypto dust after many months of actively engaging in the project.

The numbers on the Hamster Kombat decline were revealed by ICO drops, an important curator of upcoming Initial Coin Offerings, and an important resource for the crypto community.

The ICO drop X handle shared the numbers of the decline while sharing other details on the popular play-to-earn project.

“Hamster Kombat lost nearly 260 million players in just three months Hamster Kombat, the tap-to-earn Telegram game that boasted a massive 300-million-strong user base back in August, has reportedly shed 259 million players.

The game’s active monthly player count currently stands at almost 41 million and its token, which launched at a high of $0.009993 on September 26, has dropped by 76% to $0.002392 today.” ICO drops tweeted

The global player base of Hamster Kombat has experienced an 86% drop from over 300 million players to about 41 million in November 2024.

Hamster Kombat’s Airdrop dust

Hamster Kombat’s shocking drop is a case study of how most crypto projects are merely as strong as the community backing them. Once a crypto project loses its community, the value of its token drops and the project goes down the hill.

Hamster Kombat’s token airdrop event remains its biggest undoing. Millions of Hamsters Kombat players received what is regarded as crypto dust. The airdrop rewards were so insignificant and did not in any way compensate for the many months of active participation by millions of players.

The Disappointing airdrop event started the massive exodus of players from the Hamster Kombat project. The exodus has culminated in nearly 260 million players leaving the Hamster Kombat project in 3 months.

In addition to the poor airdrop, The Hamster Kombat airdrop event was marred by various delays and technical glitches which added to the frustration of the players.

Hamster Kombat’s fall from grace dealt a huge blow to the credibility of Play to Earn games and their continued viability in the crypto space.

What to Know

Notcoin remains the most successful play to earn crypto projects hosted on Telegram in terms of Airdrop size and rewards. Many of the Play-to-earn projects have hoped to mirror the success of Notcoin and failed.

Most Nigerians got crypto dust in the Hamster Kombat airdrop. Many Nigerians did not get up to $10 for their many months of efforts.