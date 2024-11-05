Dell Technologies has opened applications for its annual “Envision the Future” competition, inviting undergraduate students in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey to showcase their graduation projects.

The competition encourages students to explore innovative solutions within IT transformation, with the chance to win cash prizes, mentorship, and certifications from Dell.

According to an announcement made by Dell, the competition is geared toward senior undergraduate students working on projects in areas like FinTech, sustainability, education, healthcare, and well-being.

Dell states that “this competition is intended to spark the creativity of students for their graduation projects to play an active role in the Transformation of IT and get the opportunity to shine and win prizes.”

Competition structure and awards

The “Envision the Future” competition will award cash prizes to the top three teams, who will share a total of $12,000. First place will receive $5,000, second place $4,000, and third place $3,000.

Additionally, all top 10 teams will receive certificates of recognition, and finalists will be offered mentorship opportunities from Dell experts. Winners will be recognized at a formal awards ceremony at a major Dell Technologies event, attended by Dell representatives and university officials.

Eligibility requirements

To be eligible for the competition, applicants must:

Participants must be senior students enrolled full-time at a university in the Middle East, Africa, or Turkey. They must not hold government jobs and need a faculty member as a supervisor.

Verification: Information provided by students must be verified by their department head. Each student can participate in only one project.

Communication: Dell Technologies will communicate with each project team through the academic advisor and the designated team leader.

Team Composition: Teams should consist of 3 to 6 members, with one member acting as the team leader, responsible for team management, communication, and project progress.

Originality and Ethics: The competition emphasizes original ideas. Plagiarism or copying substantial material from other sources can lead to disqualification. Any referenced material should be properly cited and should not exceed 20% of the report content.

Team leader responsibilities

Serve as the primary contact between the team and Dell Technologies for the competition.

Act as the project manager, coordinating schedules, team meetings, and conflict resolution.

Ensure all team communications are documented, and project deliverables meet deadlines and requirements.

Maintain team morale, provide motivation, and uphold ethical standards.

Oversee the use of WebEx during competition sessions and ensure all project objectives and guidelines are followed.

The originality of ideas is central to this competition, and ethical guidelines prohibit plagiarism or misrepresenting others’ work as one’s own, Dell informs.

Phases of the competition

The competition is divided into three phases:

1. Project Abstract Submission: Students submit an abstract of their project between November 1st and November 30th, 2024. Shortlisted projects will be announced on January 25th, 2025.

2. Interim Design Layout Submission: Shortlisted teams submit a detailed design layout by March 10th, 2025. On March 30th, 2025, the top 20 finalists will be selected and will receive technical mentorship from Dell experts.

3. Final Project Submission: Finalists submit their completed projects by August 5th, 2025. Winners will be announced on September 1st, 2025.

This phased approach allows students to refine their work with feedback and guidance, enhancing their projects’ quality and applicability.

How to apply

Students interested in participating can submit their applications by following the provided application link

Applications are open until November 30th, 2024.