Imagine a world where architectural design is no longer confined to the limits of human imagination alone but is elevated through the combined power of human and artificial intelligence (AI).

In today’s design landscape, architects are pushing boundaries with AI as a collaborative partner, using its speed and data capabilities to complement their creative visions.

This article explores the synergy between natural intelligence (NI) and AI in architecture, demonstrating how both are reshaping the way we envision and construct our built environment.

In this article, we’re going to explore how human smarts and machine smarts work together in the world of design. We’ll see how they each have special roles that help them make even better designs when they work together. From the creative ideas that people come up with to the super-detailed work that computers do, this partnership is changing the way things are designed and imagined.

First lets delve into a practical example;

Image created by Akinwale Arokodare using 3D studio Max

The image above was created without Artificial Intelligence. Using a couple of software; 3D studio Max, Vray, and Photoshop, every pixel of this design was created from a snapshot of the Architect’s imagination. This is an example of Natural Intelligence (NI)

The image is a re-imagined design of the popular Cathedral Church of Christ building located in Lagos Nigeria.

Now lets take a look at a real life photo of the Cathedral Church of Christ (CCC) building;

The Cathedral Church of Christ (CCC) Marina is the oldest Anglican cathedral founded in 1867, the cathedral has witnessed significant moments in Nigeria’s history.

Its Gothic architecture, combined with modern elements, creates a serene and inspiring atmosphere. Inside, visitors are greeted by intricate stained glass windows, a grand organ, and a sense of peace and tranquillity.

Now keep the photo of the image of this building in your mind while you read this article.

Practical Use of AI in Design

Before we go into details of this article, lets go through a practical use of AI in building design by re-imagining the Cathedral Church of Christ (CCC) building, a popular landmark in Lagos state Nigeria.

This is a chat between me and ChatGPT Plus , an AI chatbot with multi model capabilities such as image generation.

Akinwale: Hello ChatGPT, I want you to re-imaging the Cathedral Church of Christ building in Lagos. I want you to create a realistic image of a building that compliments the architectural style and character of the Cathedral Church of Christ building in a more modern and contemporary form. The image should be of wide aspect ratio, and of high image quality. Let me see the concept designs you come up with.

ChatGPT:

Image 1 generated by ChatGPT Dall-E

Akinwale: This looks nice. Can you generate another using a modern architectural style.

ChatGPT:

Akinwale: Hello ChatGPT, could you tell me a bit about these 3 images you generated.

ChatGPT: Image 1 Modern and Contemporary Gothic: Integrates traditional Gothic elements like pointed arches with modern materials and green building concepts, fitting seamlessly into an urban landscape while maintaining architectural heritage.

Image 2 Ultra-Modern and Sustainable: Features angular forms and transparent materials, emphasizing sustainability with green roofs and natural integration, underlined by a sunset that enhances its modern aesthetics.

Image 3 Neo-Classical and Futuristic: Combines classical elements like sculptured columns with modern materials such as smart glass, showcasing historical grandeur and contemporary innovation.

In the example above, compare the concept designs created by ChatGPT (AI) with the image created by the Architect using Natural Intelligence (NI). Notice how all images are distinct, have peculiar styles, and Architectural characters.

By understanding both types of intelligence, we can start to see how they each bring something special to the table when it comes to design.

The Future: Harmonizing AI and Human Intelligence

The future of architectural design lies in harmonizing AI’s strengths with the irreplaceable human touch of natural intelligence. By combining the analytical and iterative abilities of AI with human creativity, intuition, and empathy, architects can unlock new possibilities in design. This collaboration will not only redefine what is achievable but also ensure that architecture remains deeply connected to the people it serves—enhancing both the creative process and the human experience.

