President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in seven newly appointed ministers in an official ceremony held on Monday, 4th November 2024 at the Council Chambers in Abuja.

This swearing-in comes a few days after the Nigerian Senate confirmed the appointments.

The new ministers, filling various strategic positions, were urged by President Tinubu to view their roles as a commitment to national service.

New ministers and their portfolios

Nentawe Yilwatda as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi as the Minister of Labour and Employment.

Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu as the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Jumoke Oduwole as the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

Idi Mukhtar Maiha as the Minister of Livestock Development.

Yusuf Abdullahi Ata as the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development.

Suwaiba Said Ahmad as the Minister of State for Education.

The President expressed satisfaction with the newly sworn-in ministers, noting their readiness to serve amidst ongoing economic challenges and security concerns.

He commended his team for their tireless dedication to steering Nigeria toward recovery, emphasizing that economic revival is now within reach.

Backstory

The swearing-in follows a significant cabinet reshuffle by President Tinubu, which saw the dismissal of five ministers, the reallocation of ten ministerial portfolios, and the nomination of seven new ministers.

The reshuffle is part of Tinubu’s strategy to realign his administration and strengthen the government’s commitment to addressing pressing socio-economic issues.

The dismissed ministers include:

Uju-Ken Ohanenye, formerly the Minister of Women Affairs.

Lola Ade-John, formerly the Minister of Tourism.

Tahir Mamman, formerly the Minister of Education.

Abdullahi Gwarzo, formerly the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development.

Jamila Ibrahim, formerly the Minister of Youth Development.

Addressing the need for these changes, President Tinubu stated, “This reshuffle is intended to re-energize our approach to governance and ensure that we have the right individuals in positions that can make significant contributions to Nigeria’s growth and development.”

Reassignments

In addition to the newly sworn-in ministers, the President had also reassigned several ministers to new portfolios to align with his administration’s goals. Notable appointments include:

Shehu Dikko as the Chairman of the National Sports Commission.

Sunday Akin Dare as the Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Orientation, working from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.