President Bola Tinubu has launched a comprehensive 2024-2028 Strategic Plan to reposition the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) for more effective delivery of community-oriented projects.

During the unveiling of the Fund at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, who represented the President, stated: “Through the National Lottery Trust Fund, the President believes that help will reach many Nigerians, providing support to vulnerable individuals and communities.”

According to him, the President’s plan is to leverage NLTF’s resources to address pressing issues within communities, channeling support to crucial sectors like health, education, and infrastructure.

What they said

The President commended NLTF’s Executive Secretary, Comrade Tosin Adeyanju, for his proactive leadership. He noted that Adeyanju developed the strategic framework within two months of his appointment, illustrating a rapid shift toward impactful governance.

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Hon. Zephaniah Jisalo, assured Nigerians of the plan’s relevance, saying, “The strategic document prioritizes meaningful interventions that will benefit Nigerians directly.”

Dr. Maryam Keshinro, Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Special Duties, emphasized that the NLTF’s mandate is to ensure that lottery revenues are used for societal progress. “The National Lottery Trust Fund was established with a clear mandate: To harness the potential of lottery revenues for the betterment of our society,” she said.

“This Strategic Plan is a roadmap that will guide us in maximizing the impact of our initiatives, ensuring that every naira generated contributes to the development of critical sectors such as education, health, and infrastructure.”

Transforming lottery impact

At the event, Comrade Adeyanju thanked President Tinubu for introducing the Revenue Assurance Platform (RAP), which he sees as essential for meeting NLTF’s goals. “I want to appreciate our father, President Bola Tinubu, for his role in reshaping the lottery industry in Nigeria through the introduction of the Revenue Assurance Platform,” Adeyanju stated.

The NLTF, established in 2005, has implemented over 306 projects across the country. “Since 2005, NLTF has successfully implemented over 306 projects nationwide, touching lives and transforming communities. NLTF is committed to delivering GOOD CAUSES and worthwhile interventions across various sectors and in communities in need,” he added.

Adeyanju stressed that the new Strategic Plan aligns closely with the government’s vision for sustainable development.

Senator Victor Umeh, representing Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Hon. Canice Moore, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Inter-Governmental Affairs, conveyed goodwill messages, underlining legislative support for the NLTF’s initiatives.