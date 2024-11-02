AV-TEC Limited, a leading provider of advanced technology solutions, and Telecom Pneumatic Tube Systems, a global leader in pneumatic tube system technology, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the sales and support of pneumatic tube systems across West Africa.

This significant milestone was celebrated during the highly anticipated Pestra Tech Day event on October 15, 2024.

Together, the companies will provide state-of-the-art pneumatic tube systems designed to improve efficiency and reliability in various sectors, including healthcare, logistics, financial services, and industrial complexes.

Telecom Pneumatic Tube Systems transport physical items using air pressure through a network of tubes, widely used in hospitals, banks, and industrial settings to quickly and securely move documents, medications, and other small items.

Key advantages of these systems include rapid transportation of items, reduced wait times and increasing productivity, and an enclosed system that ensures the safe and secure delivery of sensitive materials.

AV-TEC will utilize its robust distribution channels to ensure the widespread availability of Telecom Pneumatic Tube Systems products across West Africa.

This partnership will ensure that our clients get reliable pneumatic tube systems that offer superior performance and are tailored to meet the unique needs of the African market. Both companies are committed to providing exceptional customer service and technical support to ensure seamless integration and operation of the systems.

Paul Nwokolo, CEO of AV-TEC Limited, shared his excitement about the new partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to unveil Telecom Pneumatic Tube Systems (PTS).

“This collaboration is not just an expansion of our portfolio; it represents a strategic move to provide our clients with solutions that are innovative and transformative for their operations. By introducing this technology to the Nigerian market, we are reaffirming our commitment to enhancing the operational capabilities of our clients.

“PTS is a cutting-edge solution that every top-tier hospital must have. Its rapid transportation capabilities can significantly reduce wait times and increase productivity in medical environments.

“Our team can architect bespoke solutions for both new and existing hospitals, ensuring seamless integration with current systems. Additionally, we provide comprehensive local support to maintain and optimize these systems, allowing our clients to operate at peak efficiency.”

Theo Everaers, Managing Director of Telecom Pneumatic Tube Systems, on his part said that, “Our collaboration with AV-TEC marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy. AV-TEC has consistently demonstrated a profound commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Through this partnership, we are confident that we will successfully introduce our advanced pneumatic tube systems to a wider audience in Nigeria and West Africa at large, thereby driving operational excellence across the region.

We see tremendous potential in the Nigerian market and West Africa as a whole. This partnership is about more than just expanding our footprint; it’s about delivering tangible, transformative benefits to organizations across multiple sectors.

We believe that our pneumatic tube systems will play a pivotal role in enhancing efficiency, safety, and productivity in hospitals, banks, logistics companies, and various other industries. By working closely with AV-TEC, we are committed to providing top-tier solutions that meet the unique needs of the region and ensure the highest standards of performance and reliability.

About AV-TEC

AV-TEC is at the forefront of delivering advanced technology solutions, specializing in an extensive portfolio that includes both IT infrastructure and Pneumatic Tube Systems (PTS). As a leading provider, we design and implement bespoke solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients.

Our IT infrastructure solutions are built to support the most demanding business environments, ensuring robust, scalable, and secure networks that drive operational efficiency. From initial design and implementation to ongoing support and optimization, our expertise covers the full spectrum of IT needs, helping businesses stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

In the realm of Pneumatic Tube Systems, AV-TEC offers state-of-the-art solutions designed to streamline the transportation of physical items within various facilities, including hospitals, banks, and industrial complexes. These systems significantly reduce transit times, enhance productivity, and ensure the secure and efficient movement of critical items.

At AV-TEC, we are committed to driving your business forward through enhanced operational efficiency, leveraging our deep industry expertise and cutting-edge technology to deliver solutions that are both innovative and transformative.

About Telecom Pneumatic Tube Systems

Telecom Pneumatic Tube Systems stands at the forefront of global innovation in the design and manufacture of pneumatic tube systems. With a rich history of excellence, the company offers cutting-edge solutions tailored for diverse industries worldwide, ranging from healthcare and banking to industrial complexes and logistics.

Renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation, Telecom Pneumatic Tube Systems leverages advanced technology to deliver efficient, reliable, and secure transportation of physical items.

Their systems are designed to enhance operational efficiency, streamline workflows, and ensure the safe and rapid transfer of documents, medications, and other crucial items through a network of pneumatic tubes.

Telecom Pneumatic Tube Systems’ solutions are widely adopted across various sectors, providing unmatched performance and reliability.

Whether it’s improving patient care in hospitals by quickly delivering lab samples and medications or enhancing security in banks by transporting sensitive documents securely, the company’s technology is transforming the way businesses operate.

By consistently pushing the boundaries of pneumatic tube system technology, Telecom Pneumatic Tube Systems not only meets the current demands of various industries but also anticipates future needs, ensuring that their clients remain ahead of the curve with innovative, future-ready solutions.

For More Information: For more information about the partnership and the products offered, please visit https://avtec.com.ng and https://www.telecomtubesystems.com