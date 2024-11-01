The Ekiti State Government has disbursed a total of N300 million to 377 landowners affected by the land acquisition for the Ekiti State Agro-Allied Cargo Airport in Ado Ekiti.

In a statement during the cheque disbursement ceremony held in Ado Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji, represented by Deputy Governor Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, explained that the landowners from Ijan, Igbemo, Afao, Iworoko, and other communities were compensated for the land and economic trees acquired for the airport project.

Oyebanji expressed gratitude to these landowners, commending their sacrifices and patience. “To you, the landowners, I say: thank you for your patience and understanding. Today’s ceremony marks the disbursement of the third and final tranche of compensation to 377 claimants,” he stated.

Project justification

Addressing the public’s concern about the airport project, Governor Oyebanji dismissed claims that it was a misplaced priority.

He clarified that the facility’s primary goal is to expand Ekiti’s connectivity to national and international markets, as well as to serve as a hub for agriculture, commerce, and tourism.

“The Ekiti State Cargo Airport Project was conceived not just as an infrastructural achievement, but as a critical pillar in our mission to drive economic diversification, stimulate local industry, and create new opportunities for the people of Ekiti,”

“We have a vision of an airport that will not only improve the state’s connectivity to national and international markets but also serve as a gateway for agriculture, commerce, and tourism, fueling local business growth and attracting investments that will benefit our communities,” Oyebanji said.

He further assured residents that the facility would create a favourable environment for business growth, job creation, and overall infrastructural advancement in Ekiti State.

Commitment to compensation

Governor Oyebanji encouraged landowners who had not yet received compensation to avoid disrupting ongoing construction, promising that all outstanding payments would be fulfilled to indemnify their losses.

He emphasized, “We understand that the prompt and fair compensation of those affected is not only a legal obligation but a moral one. Our sacrifice and cooperation with this administration are deeply valued.”

Prof. James Olaleye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Geographic Information System, Lands and Survey, reassured the claimants, noting that the compensation package was designed to ease the landowners’ losses.

“I hope those concerned will understand the genuine efforts of the present government to bring all their worries to past. I hereby assure all the claimants who are being owed compensations for other project sites, that very soon, all their dues will be settled,” Olaleye said.

Chief Ojo Awe and Mr. Olufemi Oso, speaking on behalf of the nine communities involved, commended the governor’s commitment to addressing the concerns of the landowners.