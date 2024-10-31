The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy and Google have unveiled the 10 startups selected as the beneficiaries of the recently announced N100 million AI Fund.

The Fund established by the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) in collaboration with Google will see each selected startup receive N10 million in funding, along with up to $3.5 million in Google Cloud Credits to help scale their solutions.

Additionally, these startups will gain access to Google’s world-class AI tools, mentorship from Google’s AI experts, and opportunities to connect with a global network of innovators and partners.

The startups

The 10 startups selected for the AI Fund include:

BetaLife Health: A startup that leverages AI to predict demand and match blood types for Africa’s blood supply needs.

Bunce: An AI-driven platform that centralises and personalizes customer engagement for businesses

CDIAL AI: A company that enables seamless text-to-speech and speech-to-text AI functionality in 13 languages across underserved regions.

Farmspeak: Leverages AI to support livestock farmers with disease detection and climate control.

Lendsqr: Streamlines lending operations using AI, empowering global lenders and borrowers.

ProDevs: Connects global companies with vetted African tech talent through AI-driven pre-classification and job matching.

Rana Energy: AI-powered energy management optimising sustainable power for underserved users.

SaaSPro Health: AI-driven healthcare documentation with tailored tools for Nigerian doctors.

Towntalk: Leverages AI to provide contextual security insights for African communities, empowering informed decision-making.

Trade Lenda: Streamlines credit analysis for MSMEs using AI, facilitating access to financing.

Addressing local challenges

According to Google, by focusing on sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, and governance, the startups will play a crucial role in addressing local challenges and driving sustainable economic growth through AI.

“Across Africa, entrepreneurs are harnessing the power of technology, including AI, to address large-scale societal challenges,” Matt Brittin, President of Google for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, said.

“Google remains committed to supporting these innovators, helping them expand their impact across the continent and beyond.

“Our work in Africa has always been about unlocking the digital economy’s benefits for more people, and this collaboration continues that mission,” he added.

What you should know

This initiative aligns with a broader report highlighting the economic potential of AI in Nigeria.

According to recent findings from Public First, Artificial Intelligence could add as much as $15billion to Nigeria’s economy by 2030.

By equipping local entrepreneurs and innovators with the tools, resources, and training needed to leverage AI, this initiative seeks to harness that potential, further reinforcing why this collaboration is vital for Nigeria’s digital future.

It builds on Google’s N1.2billion commitment to Nigeria, announced in 2023, aimed at empowering 20,000 Nigerians through digital skills and economic growth programs.