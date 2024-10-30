The United Kingdom has introduced a new Immigration Salary List (ISL), aimed at attracting skilled professionals from around the world.

This initiative replaces the previous Shortage Occupation List and is designed to create broader opportunities for individuals across various fields.

The ISL is seen as a key step in welcoming talent and addressing skill gaps within the UK workforce.

According to DAAD, the ISL features 23 specific professions that qualify for skilled worker visas in 2025.

This list includes roles in science, technology, arts, and skilled trades, signaling a commitment to diverse talent.

For example, biological scientists are required to earn at least £38,000, while commercial pilots must have a minimum salary of £53,900. Other notable professions include chemical scientists, graphic designers, and various skilled trades like bricklayers and carpenters.

Overview of professions on the ISL

The ISL outlines minimum salary thresholds and average UK salaries for each profession. Here are some key entries::

Biological Scientists (SOC Code: 2112): Minimum salary of £38,000; average salary ranges from £47,500 to over £70,000.

Chemical Scientists in the Nuclear Industry (SOC Code: 2111): Minimum salary of £35,200; average salary from £50,000 to over £80,000, limited to Scotland.

Archaeologists (SOC Code: 2115): Minimum salary of £36,400; average salary from £35,000 to £60,000.

Graphic and Multimedia Designers (SOC Code: 2142): Minimum salary of £30,960; average salary ranges from £30,000 to £50,000.

Laboratory Technicians (SOC Code: 3111): Minimum salary of £28,800; average salary from £25,000 to £40,000.

Additional roles include high-integrity pipe welders, commercial pilots, air traffic controllers, and various tradespeople, emphasizing a wide range of skills needed in the UK. For more details, click here

How to find and apply for ISL jobs

Reports highlight that finding a job that qualifies under the ISL is the first step. Job seekers can utilize online job boards, recruitment agencies, and professional networking platforms to identify suitable vacancies.

It’s crucial to ensure that the role meets the minimum salary threshold and other requirements for the profession. After securing a job offer, the employer will sponsor the visa application.

The primary visa route for ISL-listed jobs is the Skilled Worker visa. This visa allows successful applicants to live and work in the UK for a specific period, with the option to extend their stay or apply for permanent residency.

Job Search Resources in the UK

To find ISL-listed jobs in 2025, several resources are available:

Government Portals: GOV.UK Find a job and the National Careers Service.

General Job Boards: Indeed, Reed, Totaljobs, LinkedIn, and Glassdoor.

Specialist Job Boards: CWJobs (IT), New Scientist Jobs (science and engineering).

Recruitment Agencies: Hays, Michael Page, Robert Walters, Randstad.

These platforms provide access to a range of job opportunities in different sectors.