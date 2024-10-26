Nigerian director and VFX specialist Jerry Ossai’s latest movie, 3 Working Days, has made a strong debut, grossing N14.8 million in its opening week.

According to data from the Nigerian Box Office, the film brought in N12.3 million of this total in its first three days, highlighting a successful premiere and strong audience interest.

The film features one of Nollywood’s highest-paid actors of 2023, Deyemi Okanlawon, whose status and career achievements have elevated the film’s profile.

Okanlawon, recognized for his versatile acting range and acclaimed performances, has become a top-billed star in Nigeria’s booming film industry.

His work across various Nollywood hits has solidified his position and increased his earning power significantly, making him one of the highest-grossing actors in Nigeria.

His involvement in 3 Working Days has undoubtedly added weight to the film’s appeal, drawing fans eager to see his latest performance.

What to know

Released on October 18, 2024, 3 Working Days, produced by Bleeding Art Production and distributed by Filmone Entertainment, stars other top Nollywood actors, including Linda Osifo, Nancy Isime, Femi Adebayo, and Victor Osuagwu.

As the film expands to more cinemas nationwide, Ossai’s latest release is well-positioned to continue its strong box-office performance. With Deyemi Okanlawon leading a stellar cast, 3 Working Days may contribute significantly to Nigeria’s thriving cinema industry, reinforcing the appeal of Nollywood talent and the sector’s upward trend in global recognition.

Prominent Nollywood VFX artist Jerry Ossai, who has contributed to films like Banana Island Ghost and A Naija Christmas, serves as the director. This film marks a pivotal entry in his career, showcasing both technical prowess and storytelling depth. His previous works have established him as a director with a unique visual and narrative style.

As audiences continue to respond positively to 3 Working Days, the film’s successful opening suggests a promising box-office trajectory. The industry is closely watching Ossai’s latest project to see if it can sustain momentum in the coming weeks, as 3 Working Days expands to more cinemas across Nigeria.

The movie also ranks at No 4 as the highest grossing film in the week starting October 18-October 24, 2024. The upward trajectory of Nollywood films is particularly noteworthy given the challenging economic conditions facing both citizens and producers. This performance signals significant opportunities for both foreign and local investors to engage with the burgeoning sector.