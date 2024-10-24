The United States government has expressed gratitude to the federal government of Nigeria for approving the release of detained Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday, signed by Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State.

Nairametrics previously reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered Gambaryan’s release on Wednesday, following an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency confirmed the deteriorating health of the detainee, prompting the application for his discharge from a money laundering case involving Binance and himself.

The EFCC also cited diplomatic interactions between the Nigerian government and its U.S. counterpart as grounds for his release.

What the U.S. Government is Saying

Blinken stated that the United States “thanks the Government of Nigeria for releasing U.S. citizen Tigran Gambaryan on medical grounds, allowing him to return to the United States to receive the specialized medical care he requires.”

“This positive outcome demonstrates the strength of the U.S.-Nigeria partnership and highlights our shared commitment to working together to advance our common interests,” he added.

Blinken emphasized that close U.S.-Nigeria law enforcement cooperation remains a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship, and the United States is committed to working closely with the Nigerian government to address mutual concerns and prioritize the safety and well-being of citizens on both sides.

Responding to the development, Gambaryan’s wife, Yuki Gambaryan, earlier said, “It is a huge relief that this day has finally come. The past eight months have been a living nightmare. I wish it hadn’t taken this long for his release, or that his health had not declined so much, but we can now focus on healing as a family.”

She expressed gratitude to the U.S. government for its efforts in securing his release.

Backstory

On February 28, 2024, Nigerian authorities detained two senior Binance executives: Nadeem Anjarwalla, a 37-year-old British-Kenyan who serves as the regional manager for Africa, and Tigran Gambaryan, a 39-year-old American who is the head of financial crime compliance at Binance.

Nairametrics reports that the executives filed a fundamental rights case against agencies of the Nigerian government, citing a violation of their constitutional right to liberty.

The duo was sued by the EFCC and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), alongside Binance, on charges of tax evasion, foreign exchange contravention, and money laundering. Anjarwalla later fled Nigeria while in detention, while Gambaryan remained in detention based on a court order.

Gambaryan’s bail applications were denied twice by the court, which aligned with the EFCC’s view that he was a flight risk at the time.

However, Gambaryan’s family continued to raise concerns about his health while urging the EFCC to release him and pursue its case against Binance.