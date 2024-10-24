Statistically, it is believed that GenZ have the money and they are willing to invest if asset managers are willing to acquire them strategically.

Here is what statistics has to say “Gen Z’s income is expected to reach $33 trillion by 2030, surpassing that of Millennials”.

You should get a cut from this as an asset manager.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Join Intense Digital for an exclusive webinar, “How to Market Investing as Lifestyle Choices for GenZ” Whether you are a CEO, CMO, Asset manager of any financial company or building a fintech product, this is your opportunity to learn all you need to get GenZ to buy investment products.

Click here to Register

Why Attend?

Gen Z doesn’t just buy products; they buy lifestyles. They seek experiences, value alignment, and social impact, making it essential for asset managers and financial institutions to change their strategies. This webinar will equip you with practical strategies to:

Reposition Investing as Lifestyle Products: This will help you align your financial products with Gen Z’s interests, such as sustainability, travel, and entrepreneurship.

Speak the Language of Social Influence: You’ll learn the social language of Genz and how to communicate with them.

What You’ll Gain:

1. Practical Steps to Connect with Gen Z

Learn actionable tips for framing investing opportunities as lifestyle-enhancing choices—from investment apps that mirror Gen Z’s values to using interactive digital platforms.

2. Live Q&A with Experts

Ask industry specialists how to enhance your marketing strategies and receive advice tailored to your business needs.

3. Exclusive Insights from PiggyVest and Intense Group

Hear how companies like PiggyVest have tapped into Gen Z’s lifestyle aspirations by building platforms that make saving and investing fun, social, and rewarding.

4. Technology that Resonates with Gen Z

Discover tools that provide a personalized experience, gamified savings, and real-time impact tracking—features that Gen Z demands from financial platforms.

Who Should Attend?

This webinar is perfect for:

CEOs, CMOs, and Asset Managers seeking innovative ways to position investing as lifestyle products to attract Gen Z.

Decision-makers in the finance sector looking to develop personalized marketing strategies that resonate with younger audiences.

Financial marketers and growth professionals seeking actionable insights to engage, acquire, and retain Gen Z investors.

Aspiring marketers interested in gaining deeper knowledge of how lifestyle-focused financial marketing works.

Anyone seeking investment knowledge and looking to understand how the evolving Gen Z mindset impacts investment behaviors and trends.

Meet the Speakers:

Leye Makanjuola – CEO, Intense Digital

Leye is a global entrepreneur with over a decade of experience building growth-driven companies across the marketing, technology, and media sectors. He has helped finance companies achieve significant customer growth through smart, data-driven marketing strategies. Leye holds an MBA from Oxford’s Said Business School and is a Said Foundation Scholar.

Ebuka Chidube – Ebuka is a digital marketing professional with experience spanning over 20 brands. With a background in social media management and 2 time big brother housemate social media handler, he transitioned into tech in 2022. Since then he has gone ahead to lead marketing at big companies like Lenco, i-Fitness, Altschool, With Chude, an Al startup in Australia and many others. He currently drives digital marketing at Piggyvest and is also the founder and CEO of The Exodigital. An agency, helping medium-scale businesses scale their marketing.

Save your seat today. Click Here to Sign up now!

Who is Intense Digital?

Intense Digital is a leading growth and digital marketing agency based in Lagos, Nigeria, with over 10 years of experience in helping companies in the finance sector acquire customers with an impressive return on investment. The agency uses performance-driven strategies to help businesses grow and address challenges related to acquiring, activating, retaining, and expanding users through digital platforms.

Contact Intense Digital for Performance and Growth Marketing that drives results, Click Here