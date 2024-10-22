Unilever Nigeria Plc released its unaudited interim report for the Nine months period ended 30th September 2024.

The Company recorded Turnover of N103.8 billion in the period under review which represents 46% topline growth compared to N71.2 billion Turnover recorded in the corresponding period in 2023.

The company recorded a gross profit of N42.9 billion for the period ended 30th September 2024 which is 88% increase versus N22.8 billion reported for same period last year.

The result for the total business shows a net profit of N11 billion for the period ended 30th September 2024, compared to a net profit for the corresponding period in 2023 of N7.5bn which is 47% increase versus 2023.

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director, Tim Kleinebenne, said, “the consistency in our quarter-on-quarter sustained growth and performance remains a testament that with our Growth Action Plan (GAP), we are committed to serving consumers with our best brands to meet their daily needs of improved health and hygiene. Unilever Nigeria is pleased with its performance progress riding on the pillars of operational efficiency, cost optimization, purposeful brands and increasing market share across key categories,”

“Unilever Nigeria will continue to strengthen its operations in the country to meet citizen’s needs in health and hygiene through our brands and products.” He added.

As a centenary old company and the longest serving manufacturing company in Nigeria, Unilever Nigeria is committed to ensuring continuous socioeconomic impact and investments in Nigeria.