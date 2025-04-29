Unilever Nigeria Plc has released its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N10.7 billion.

This figure represents a 146.67% increase from the N4.3 billion pre-tax profit recorded in the same quarter of 2024, driven by increased sales.

Total revenue for Q1 2025 was N46.9 billion, up 45.37% from N32.3 billion a year earlier.

Within this, Food Products accounted for N27.5 billion, while Personal Care generated N15.1 billion, and Beauty & Wellbeing contributed N4.3 billion.

However, the cost of sales rose to N28.1 billion, up from N18.8 billion in Q1 2024. Despite this spike, gross profit increased to N18.8 billion, compared to N13.5 billion in the previous year.

Less favorably, marketing and administrative expenses increased to N9 billion, which is a 9.67% rise from N8.2 billion in Q1 2024.

Notwithstanding, operating profit improved to N8.2 billion, a 115.18% increase from N3.8 billion in the prior year.

Finance income climbed to N2.6 billion, a 32.80% rise, largely due to interest from call deposits and bank accounts.

Notably, finance costs were reduced from N1.4 billion in Q1 2024 to N172 million this quarter.

Unilever’s total assets amounted to N155.09 billion, reflecting a 9.50% year-over-year increase, while retained earnings reached N30.9 billion, up 21.84%.

Key Highlights

Revenue: N46.9 billion, +45.37% YoY

Cost of sales: N28.1 billion, +49.47% YoY

Gross profit: N18.8 billion, +39.64% YoY

Marketing and administrative expenses: N9 billion, +9.67% YoY

Operating profit: +115.18% YoY

Finance income: N2.6 billion, +32.80% YoY

Pre-tax profit: N10.7 billion, +146.67% YoY

Retained earnings: N30.9 billion, +21.84% YoY

As of market close on March 28th, 2025, shares of the company were priced at N43.00 on the Nigerian Stock Market, with a year-to-date performance of 30.50%.