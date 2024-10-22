The Nigeria Customs Service Port & Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML) has announced a 29% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, with a total of N239,233,530,265.48 generated.

According to the statement by customs, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Tenny Daniyan, disclosed this performance in a press briefing on October 16, 2024.

He noted that the highest monthly collection occurred in July 2024, with a record-breaking N33 billion generated stating, “That record is the highest collected by the command this year so far, and we are optimistic about surpassing it before the end of the year, as positive signs indicate the result of constant review and evaluation of our revenue collection mechanism.”

This figure reflects a significant rise compared to the previous year and highlights the command’s successful revenue collection strategies.

Revenue success

Daniyan attributed part of the revenue success to the strategic approach of the dispute resolution committee, which has effectively managed trade disputes.

This initiative has facilitated a commendable two-hour clearance time for compliant Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) cargoes.

He urged stakeholders to prioritize compliance with customs regulations and to take full advantage of the services implemented by the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC).

In addition to revenue generation, the command has made significant strides in anti-smuggling operations.

”The command made seizures with a total duty paid value of N28,478,034.76” Daniyan stated

The confiscated items included “260 ammunition, 2 pistols, empty shells and cartridges of different types, 2,598 pieces of used motorcycles, 6 pieces of used fridges, 8 pieces of used rug carpets, 2 pieces of used mattresses, 2 bags containing used clothes, shoes, and bags.” He said

Some of the seized items were handed over to a representative of the Nigeria Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA) as directed by the CGC.

Comptroller Daniyan commended the compliant private sector stakeholders for their collaboration and contribution to the command’s success. He also praised the officers and men of the service for their resilience and professionalism in executing their duties.

What you should know

In a recent update, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr. Abdullahi Maiwada, announced that the agency collected N277.5 billion in import duties for August 2024.

The NCS also generated N15.8 billion in excise duties, reinforcing its focus on optimizing revenue.

In its anti-smuggling efforts, the NCS recorded 83 seizures, including 1,014 parcels of cannabis sativa and 23 vehicles, with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N975,066,791.65.

The NCS has intensified “Operation Whirlwind” to combat smuggling, resulting in the interception of seven PMS trucks, sealing 12 retail outlets, and seizing 466,000 litres of PMS.