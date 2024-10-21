XLHomes, the innovative force reshaping Nigeria’s real estate sector, marked a significant milestone with its second land allocation event for Eden Ville Estate on Saturday, 28th September, 2024.

This event, coming just four months after the project’s launch, re-emphasises XLHomes’ commitment to swift development and investor satisfaction.

Eden Ville Estate is setting a new standard in Nigeria’s property market. In an industry often plagued by delays, XLHomes has already conducted two rounds of allocations for new Eden Ville owners, showcasing unprecedented speed in real estate development.

Strategically positioned in Ketu-Omu Epe, Eden Ville offers proximity to key developments including Africa’s largest agriculture and food hub, the proposed Lekki-Epe international airport and many more. These nearby amenities amplify Eden Ville’s appeal as a golden investment opportunity with promising returns.

The estate boasts several compelling features such as lush greenery, a comprehensive drainage system, secure perimeter fencing, instant allocation and many others.

With its vast expanse of 7 acres of virgin land – equivalent to 35 football fields, Eden Ville represents the future of Nigerian real estate.

XLHomes’ CEO emphasized: “We’re not just developing land; we’re creating opportunities for wealth generation. Eden Ville exemplifies our commitment to rapid and reliable development.”

As XLHomes continues to redefine industry standards, Eden Ville stands as a testament to the company’s innovative approach and dedication to investor success. With its strategic location, robust features, and unprecedented development speed.