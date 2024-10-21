Angel investors play a vital role in helping new businesses grow by providing the early funding that startups need to turn their ideas into real products and services.

However, attracting these investors can be challenging, especially in tough economic times.

One effective way to encourage more angel investing is through tax incentives.

Many countries recognize that tax breaks can motivate individuals to invest in new businesses. For example, the Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) program has encouraged billions in investments in early-stage companies in the United States.

Similarly, the United Kingdom’s Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) has led to a 400% increase in angel investment since its inception in 1994, reaching £10.8 billion in 2023.

How the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) Works

The EIS is designed to promote investment in small, high-risk companies by offering significant tax relief to investors. Here’s how it works:

1. Tax Relief: Investors can claim up to 30% of the amount they invest in qualifying companies as a tax deduction against their income tax liability. For instance, if an individual invests £10,000 in an eligible startup, they could reduce their tax bill by £3,000.

2. Capital Gains Tax Relief: If an investor holds the shares for at least three years, any profit made when selling those shares is exempt from Capital Gains Tax. This offers substantial tax savings on their gains.

3. Loss Relief: If the investment doesn’t perform well, investors can offset losses against their income tax or capital gains tax. This safety net encourages individuals to take risks on new ventures without the fear of losing their entire investment.

4. Eligibility: To qualify for EIS, companies must be unlisted, have fewer than 250 employees, and have gross assets under £15 million at the time of investment. This focus on smaller companies helps direct funds to businesses that are more likely to drive innovation and job creation.

The success of the EIS illustrates how well-structured tax incentives can stimulate investment in startups, leading to economic growth and job creation.

The Case for Tax Incentives in Nigeria

For Africa, and particularly Nigeria, the potential benefits of tax incentives for angel investing are immense. Nigeria’s startup ecosystem has gained traction, attracting over $4.4 billion out of the $15 billion that flowed into Africa between 2019 and 2023, making it one of the leading destinations for startup funding on the continent.

To further grow the capital pool for startups, more innovative financing solutions are needed. Introducing tax incentives could significantly enhance the appeal of angel investing in Nigeria.

By providing financial rewards for investing in startups, these incentives could encourage more wealthy individuals and corporations to allocate funds to early-stage businesses.

This could help bridge the funding gap that many Nigerian startups face, particularly in a landscape where traditional financing options are often limited.

Tax breaks would encourage more high-net-worth individuals to consider angel investing, reducing the risks associated with investing in a high-risk asset class while supporting innovation.

The African Development Bank projects that Africa’s GDP is expected to grow by 4.1% in 2024. Stimulating angel investment through tax incentives can contribute to this growth by creating jobs and fostering innovation.

If tax incentives were implemented, Nigeria could see a surge in early-stage investments, leading to more startups that drive technological advancement and economic diversification.

Understanding the Risks

However, it’s essential to design these tax incentives carefully. While they can be beneficial, poorly structured incentives might lead to issues such as tax evasion or an over-reliance on tax breaks that distort the market.

For example, if investors prioritize tax benefits over genuine interest in the startups they fund, it could result in unsustainable business practices.

Governments should regularly review these policies to ensure they work effectively and do not create unintended challenges. Continuous monitoring is crucial to ensuring that tax incentives genuinely benefit the startup ecosystem rather than merely creating loopholes for financial gain.

Tax incentives can be a powerful tool for encouraging angel investment and promoting economic growth in Nigeria and across Africa.

By offering financial rewards for investing in startups, these incentives can motivate individuals and organizations to support the next wave of innovative companies.

The success of the EIS in the UK highlights the potential effectiveness of similar policies in Nigeria.

As countries compete for investment, implementing well-structured tax incentives will be crucial for attracting angel investors and nurturing a thriving startup environment. Balancing these incentives with proper oversight can maximize their benefits while minimizing potential drawbacks.

This approach not only addresses the immediate funding needs of startups but also sets the foundation for a dynamic and sustainable economic future in Nigeria and the broader African context.

This article is written by Abraham Durosawo