Heirs Technologies, Africa’s premier technology company, committed to providing innovative solutions tailored for the African market, officially launched its free Supplementary Technical Engineering Program (STEP) on Friday, 18 October 2024.

The 6-week programme by i-Academy, Heirs Technologies’ training center, in partnership with CompTIA, offers young professionals in-demand IT skills.

The Heirs Technologies’ training center is an impact-driven initiative focused on addressing the shortage of skilled tech talent in Nigeria and beyond.

This year’s programme centers on training technical engineers, providing an immersive experience designed to equip participants with the expertise required to support Africa’s growing technical infrastructure.

The curriculum blends theoretical knowledge with practical application via hands-on labs, and mentorship sessions led by seasoned Instructors ensuring trainees acquire the essential skills to thrive in today’s fast-evolving tech landscape.

Participants of the programme will gain access to hands-on learning labs covering networking, cybersecurity, and technical support, preparing them to earn globally recognised certifications such as CompTIA A+ Core 2 and CompTIA Network+. In addition to technical training participants will also receive robust soft skill development, equipping them with a well-rounded skill set.

“The demand for skilled IT professionals is currently very high, and we are proud to support young talent through this initiative,” said Ivy Ikpeme-Mbakwem, Vice-President of i-Academy. “Our mission is to empower individuals with the in-demand skills needed to succeed in the digital economy and thrive in the tech industry, while closing the gap that currently exists.”

This year’s free training program aligns with Heirs Technologies’ broader mission to bridge the technical and digital skills gap by providing access to high-quality training and resources. In 2023, the academy successfully trained 29 software engineers who have gone on to secure roles in leading technology companies, financial institutions, and consulting firms.

Through i-Academy, Heirs Technologies remains committed to nurturing tech talent and equipping future leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to meet the challenges of the emerging trends.

About Heirs Technologies

Heirs Technologies is Africa’s premier technology company, committed to providing innovative solutions tailored for the African market. At the forefront of IT consulting, managed services, business process outsourcing, and digital transformation, Heirs Technologies is redefining the tech landscape with a robust pipeline of technical engineers poised to drive Africa’s digital transformation.

