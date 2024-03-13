Heirs Technologies, a digital transformation solutions company, has officially announced the appointment of Obong Idiong as its Chief Executive Officer.

This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the company as it aims to strengthen its position as Africa’s premier digital transformation partner.

Obong Idiong, a seasoned professional with a rich background in the technology domain, takes the helm at Heirs Technologies following a successful tenure as MD/CEO at Africa Prudential Plc.

Under his leadership, Africa Prudential Plc underwent a comprehensive digital overhaul, significantly enhancing its registrar services and establishing the company as a leader in technology-driven solutions. Idiong’s career also boasts significant roles at the United Bank for Africa Plc and Heirs Holdings Limited, where he has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead and innovate.

Heirs Technologies, a subsidiary under the Heirs Holdings umbrella, is a company that provides IT Consulting, Managed Services, and Business Process Outsourcing.

Speaking on his new role, Obong Idiong expressed enthusiasm about driving Heirs Holdings’ principles of excellence, execution, and enterprise into the tech sector.

“We are proud to bring Heirs Holdings’ core values and business approach to the tech sector, leading with excellence, execution, and enterprise. We are committed to bridging an enormous gap in the technology ecosystem by delivering local relevance to a global market and offering cutting-edge solutions to enable our customers to become more competitive”.

In a parallel announcement, Dr. Fumbi Chima has been appointed as the Chair of Heirs Technologies, bringing a wealth of global technology leadership experience to the table. Having served as CIO in prominent corporations such as Adidas, Fox Network Group, Burberry Corporation, Walmart Stores Inc. Asia, and American Express’ Global Corporate Technologies, Dr. Chima is expected to steer Heirs Technologies towards unlocking Africa’s potential.

“I am eager to contribute to this movement that promises to improve lives and transform the continent,” she remarked, reflecting on her new role.