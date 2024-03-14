The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has filed a lawsuit against Mikano International Limited, a generator company, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, alleging that the company obstructed an ongoing investigation.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Adamu Abdullahi, the Acting Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, made this revelation.

The Commission reported that the criminal charge was lodged on Friday, March 8, 2024.

On December 16, 2022, the Federal High Court in Abuja authorized the Commission with an order and search warrant to perform searches among numerous generator companies.

The Commission Initiated the investigation due to the high importance placed on the electricity power industry, including both primary/substantive production and alternative power sources.

“The charges concern the target’s actions during the execution of the search warrant and thereafter the Commission considers obstruction of justice and a lawful investigation and failure to comply with lawful requests to frustrate the investigation.

“The Charges allege violations of Sections 28(5), 33, 110 and 111 of the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA), which provide and mandate companies to comply and be transparent in investigative procedures.

“The Commission is strongly committed to ensuring compliance and transparency in law enforcement.

“The Commission recognizes the prevailing hardship in consumers and business operations and, as such, reiterates that compliance with the law and lawful requests under the law are vital to economic and market stability and protection of consumers.

“The Charges allege violations of Sections 28(5), 33, 110 and 111 of the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA), which provide and mandate companies to comply and be transparent in investigative procedures.

“The Commission is strongly committed to ensuring compliance and transparency in law enforcement,” the statement reads in part.

What you should know

The drop in power supply from Nigeria’s national grid has heightened consumer interest in obtaining generators and other alternative sources of power

Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, mentioned that power generation plummeted to just 4,000 megawatts because of difficulties in the gas supply.

Meanwhile, the Minister said the focus would be on all the DISCOs to compel them to expected performance while willful non-performance by any DISCO could suffice as a reason for severe punishment or outright license revocation.

The Minister has also directed TCN to immediately commence repair works on the damaged transmission towers and power lines to improve supply in the affected regions.