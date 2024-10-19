The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has provided an explanation for the recent explosion of a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicle during refuelling at a station in Benin City, Edo State.

According to SON, preliminary investigations revealed that the cylinder used to convert the vehicle did not meet the required CNG standards approved by the organization.

In a statement released on Saturday, SON warned Nigerians against the use of substandard and uncertified CNG cylinders, emphasizing the potential risks involved.

“The organisation commiserates with those affected by the incident. It is also pertinent to note that preliminary investigations revealed that the cylinder used to convert the vehicle does not comply with the CNG Standards approved by the organization,” it said.

Regulatory measures

The SON noted that it has robust and effective regulatory measures in place to ensure that all CNG equipment and conversion kits conform to approved standards before being certified for public use.

It added that its conformity assessment schemes are designed to prevent the importation, manufacturing, and use of substandard products, particularly those related to CNG systems.

The organisation also announced that it is collaborating with the Presidential Initiatives on CNG and other relevant government bodies to finalize the Nigerian Gas Vehicle Monitoring System (NGVMS).

This platform is expected to provide centralized monitoring and surveillance of CNG systems, ensuring that only vehicles equipped with certified conversion kits are allowed to refuel at gas retail outlets.

“The NGVMS will also offer a database of approved CNG equipment and suppliers, which will play a crucial role in preventing substandard installations and mitigating the associated risks.

“This initiative reassures the public that CNG safety is a top priority and reaffirms our commitment to ensuring the safe use of CNG in Nigeria,” SON explained.

Key differences between LPG and CNG cylinders

To further ensure safety, SON highlighted the structural differences between Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders and CNG cylinders, noting that each is designed for different pressure levels and applications.

“LPG cylinders are built for a working pressure of 7 bar and can withstand up to 30 bar of gas pressure. On the other hand, CNG cylinders are designed for much higher pressures, with a working pressure of up to 200 bar and the ability to withstand test pressures of 300 bar or more,” the statement clarified.

Unlike LPG cylinders, which can have welded joints or seams, CNG cylinders are seamless and do not have welded joints, making them more suitable for the high-pressure environment of CNG vehicles.

SON urged all CNG refuelling stations to always conduct on-the-spot inspections to ensure that vehicles are equipped with approved conversion kits and labelled conversion centres.

Backstory

On Wednesday, a CNG-powered vehicle explosion at the NIPCO filling station in Aduwawa, Benin, Edo State, left three people severely injured, including a motorist who suffered eye injuries.

An attendant at the station had told the media that two others—a woman whose stomach was ripped open and another person whose foot was amputated due to the blast—were also receiving treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Ugbowo.

This development had caused panic among Nigerians who were still contemplating converting their cars to CNG amid the recent hike in the price of petrol.

However, sources at the scene of the explosion also noted that the exploded cylinder was fabricated by a welder without proper approval.