Nigeria and Swedish telecom giant, Ericsson, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a 5G Innovation Lab aimed at advancing Nigeria’s digital infrastructure.

This was revealed by Vice President Kashim Shettima’s spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, during the Vice President’s working visit to Sweden.

Ericsson, one of the world’s leading providers of telecommunications technology, is known for pioneering mobile networks globally, including the rollout of 5G technology.

The company’s involvement in Nigeria’s 5G Innovation Lab is expected to significantly boost the country’s telecommunications capabilities, enabling faster internet speeds, improved connectivity, and fostering innovation in various sectors.

Backstory

Vice President Shettima embarked on a 2-day trip to Sweden on October 16, 2024, at the direction of President Bola Tinubu.

The visit is focused on fostering stronger bilateral ties between Nigeria and Sweden in areas like information and communication technology (ICT), digitalization, innovation, and sustainable transport. High-level talks are underway with key Swedish government officials, including Crown Princess Victoria and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Shettima also held discussions with Norrsken, a Stockholm-based venture capital firm that recently launched a $205 million tech investment fund, Norrsken22, dedicated to supporting African startups.

About 40% of the fund’s investments will be directed toward Nigerian tech entrepreneurs, providing critical support for the country’s growing digital economy.