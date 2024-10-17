A lot of the time, making an international payment can feel like you’re playing a game of chance; trying to time your transactions just right to catch the best exchange rates and maximize your profits.

But what if you could take the guesswork out of it?

Introducing Cedar’s new Rate Alerts feature— a true game changer for your cross-border payments.

Just imagine: You’re about to make a big-ticket purchase to an overseas supplier. You’ve been keeping a close eye on the exchange rates, but you’re still unsure if you’re getting the best deal. Then, suddenly, your phone buzzes. It’s a Rate Alert from Cedar, letting you know that the exchange rate for your preferred currency pair has hit your target.

No more waiting around, no more second-guessing. With Rate Alerts, you’re always one step ahead.

How Rate Alerts Can Benefit Your Business

Optimize your cash flow: By setting up alerts for specific exchange rates, you can time your payments to maximize your savings.

Reduce transaction costs: Avoid paying excessive fees by making payments at the most favorable exchange rates.

Improve decision-making: Stay informed about market trends and make data-driven decisions for your international transactions.

Enhance risk management: Mitigate the impact of unfavorable exchange rate fluctuations on your business.

How does it work?

1. Set your desired exchange rates: Choose your favorite currency pairs and specify your desired exchange rates.

2. Get real-time alerts: We’ll send you instant notifications via email or WhatsApp as soon as the rates hit your target.

3. Make informed decisions: Use this real-time data to optimize your transactions and maximize your savings.

Why choose Cedar’s Rate Alerts?

Stay informed: Never miss a favorable exchange rate again.

Save time: Get instant alerts without constantly checking the market.

Make smarter decisions: Use data-driven insights to optimize your transactions.

Reduce stress: Say goodbye to the anxiety of fluctuating exchange rates.

Ready to take control of your international payments? Create your Cedar account and set up your rate alerts today!