You can earn up to $180 for every successful referral you make on Cedar Money.

How? We’ll get into that. But first, introductions.

What is Cedar Money?

Cedar Money is a financial services platform that specializes in international payments. It offers businesses an easy way to send and receive money across borders seamlessly and securely. Its services include:

1. High-volume Cross-border payments: Sending and receiving payments in various currencies.

2. T+1 settlement: Ensuring speedy transactions globally

3. FX services: Converting currencies at competitive rates.

4. Secure payments: Cedar employs state-of-the-art security measures to protect your funds and transactions.

Do you want to pay your supplier $100,000 for some goods? It’s the exact kind of high-volume transaction Cedar specializes in. Not only can they receive the payment in their local currency if they choose but they can also convert them at competitive rates on Cedar. The best part is that it works the exact same way if you’re on the receiving end of a payment.

Cedar’s Referral Program

With the launch of Cedar’s referral program, you are not only benefiting from its seamless cross-border payment solutions but also earning substantial rewards for introducing other businesses to the Cedar platform. It’s a win-win situation, plain and simple.

Your Rewards In Numbers

The more your referred business achieves, the more you earn. Here’s a breakdown of the rewards:

1. Once your referral is approved and your referred business completes its Know Your Business (KYB) verification, you both earn $30.

2. You both earn $100 when your referred business completes their first transaction of $10,000 or more anytime within the first 3 months after they sign up.

3. Every 3 months, when your referee completes cumulative transfers of $300,000 or more, you both earn $50.

How To Successfully Refer a Business:

1. Copy your unique referral link from your Cedar Rewards dashboard.

2. Share your referral link on any platform or directly with the business you want to refer.

3. They sign up using your link, get approved, and start transacting.

4. Sit back, track your referrals, earn, and refer some more!

What are you waiting for? Create your Cedar account today and start referring and reaping rewards!