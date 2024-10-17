The All-Share Index (ASI) ended the trading session in negative territory, shedding 210.15 points to close at 98,081.38, slipping beneath its starting value.

This reflects a 0.21% decline from the previous day’s level, underscoring the market’s struggle to maintain upward momentum.

Investor sentiment remained tepid as market volume declined for the third consecutive day. A total of 239 million shares were traded, representing a 7% drop from the 257 million shares exchanged a day earlier.

These transactions spanned 7,318 deals, with the day’s market capitalization settling at N59.43 trillion.

Amid the overall bearish sentiment, some stocks managed to deliver notable gains. GOLDBREW and DEAPCAP stood out as top performers, while STERLINGNG, ZENITHBANK, and GTCO dominated the leaderboard in terms of the trading volume.

Leading the rally among gainers, CHAMPION posted an impressive 9.97% jump, with DEAPCAP following closely behind with a 9.85% surge.

However, ARADEL emerged as the top decliner, plunging by the daily maximum of 10.00%. REGALINS and DAARCOMM also recorded steep losses, sliding 8.82% and 6.78%, respectively.

Market Summary Current ASI: 98,081.38 points Previous ASI: 98,291.53 points Day Change: -0.21% Year-to-Date Performance: +31.17% Volume Traded: 239.30 million shares Deals: 7,318 Top 5 Gainers GOLDBREW: up 10.00% to N3.74 DEAPCAP: up 9.85% to N1.45 TRANSPOWER: up 9.68% to N330.90 JAIZBANK: up 8.64% to N2.39

TRANSCOHOT: up 7.78% to N97.00

Top 5 Losers

ARADEL: down 10.00% to N694.80

REGALINS: down 8.82% to N0.62

DAARCOMM: down 6.78% to N0.55

UACN: down 6.70% to N20.20

OANDO: down 5.82% to N76.00

Trading Volume

Market activity took a slight dip as trading volume decreased to 239 million shares, representing a 7% decline from the previous session’s total of 257 million shares.

STERLINGNG emerged as the most actively traded stock, leading the volume charts with 42.78 million shares exchanged. ZENITHBANK followed with 20.05 million shares, while GTCO recorded 19.30 million shares.

Other noteworthy performers included ACCESSCORP, which traded 16.29 million shares, and UBA, with 11.10 million shares changing hands.

Trading Value

In terms of transaction value, ARADEL took centre stage, recording trades worth an impressive N1.04 billion. GTCO followed closely, registering trades valued at N1.00 billion.

ZENITHBANK and OANDO also made a strong showing with transactions worth N751.8 million and N526.1 million, respectively, while CONOIL rounded out the top five, posting a trading value of N452.4 million.

Performance of SWOOT and FUGAZ Stocks

The SWOOT stocks—comprising AIRTEL, BUA CEMENT, BUA FOODS, GEREGU POWER, SEPLAT, and DANGOTE CEMENT—remained relatively stable throughout the session, with no recorded price gains across the group.

Within the FUGAZ category, only GTCO ended the day in negative territory, shedding 3.85%.

Other key players experienced minor setbacks, including FIRSTBANK, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK, which dipped by 0.77%, 1.01%, and 0.13%, respectively. Meanwhile, UBA closed unchanged without any increase in share price.

Market Outlook

Although the All-Share Index dipped amid shrinking trading volumes, the index continues to track a broader recovery from the lows it reached in August.

For this upward correction to gain momentum, however, the market will need a sustained boost in trading volume.

A stronger push could see the index make a decisive move toward the 99,000 mark and potentially breach the psychological barrier of 100,000.