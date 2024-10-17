9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Nigeria’s leading digital payment service bank dedicated to advancing financial inclusion, celebrated the 2024 Customer Service Week, themed: “Above and Beyond.”

The celebration featured recognition of top performing Service Location Partners, an informative webinar for staff and partners, alongside cultural activities that underscored the bank’s dedication to exceptional customer service.

The week-long celebration, which took place from October 7th to 11th, united organizations worldwide to recognize the essential role of customers and partners in driving business success.

At the closing ceremony held at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Branka Mracajac highlighted the significance of this year’s theme, which aligns with 9PSB’s mission to provide outstanding banking services.

“We are proud to join organizations around the world in expressing our heartfelt gratitude to our customers and Service Location Partners for their steadfast support and loyalty,” Mracajac stated. “Our commitment to going ‘above and beyond’ is reflected in our innovative and tailored banking solutions. Our customer experience team is dedicated to ensuring that every interaction is positive and fulfilling.

Mracajac further remarked, “Today, we honour our customers and recognize our exceptional partners whose contributions have been integral to our success. Your efforts are invaluable, and we remain committed to delivering quality and outstanding service as we collectively strive to bridge the financial inclusion gap through our mission to Bank9ja.’”