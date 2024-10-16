Poland is taking decisive action to reform its visa regulations in response to a cash-for-visa scandal uncovered under the previous government.

As reported by TravelBiz, The investigations revealed serious irregularities that cost the public millions, prompting a comprehensive review of the visa application process.

To this effect, the Polish government is set to implement new measures that will alter the visa application standard.

According to Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski, these reforms aim to address and rectify past mismanagement.

The changes, as informed, are designed to enhance scrutiny and ensure that only qualified applicants gain access to Polish visas, particularly those allowing travel within the Schengen zone.

What To Know

Reports inform that the Polish Supreme Audit Office recently confirmed that multiple consulates in Asia and Africa participated in the cash-for-visa scheme, taking significant payments for work visas.

The audit revealed 46 irregularities, highlighting issues of corruption and lack of oversight. One notable case involved individuals from India posing as filmmakers to secure visas, while others engaged with questionable agencies to obtain visas in exchange for large sums of money.

Stricter Measures

It is stated that the revised regulations will impose stricter requirements for visa applicants. Hence, under the new system, student visas will face more rigorous vetting processes to prevent abuse, particularly in light of previous incidents where such visas were misused for illegal entry into Europe.

Sikorski emphasized that these changes are essential to restoring the integrity of Poland’s immigration system.

In a related move, TravelBiz reports that Poland has also raised its visa fees, which were among the lowest in Europe. This decision aims to deter migrants from regions such as Asia and Africa, who have previously used Poland as a gateway to enter the continent.

The fee increase contrasts with the earlier lenient visa system, which the Law and Justice Party oversaw during its governance.

Government Admits Visa System Failures

According to reports, Sikorski acknowledged the government’s failure to manage the visa system effectively from 2018 to 2023. Details reveal that consuls issued visas unlawfully, including to Russian nationals.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk is expected to announce further policies aimed at reducing illegal migration in light of the findings from the audit.

Auditors Reveal the Scope of the Scandal

The audit showed that thousands of visas were issued from 2018 to early 2024 by agencies working with Polish consulates. One agency alone facilitated over 4,200 visas, with applicants paying up to 30,000 zlotys (around $7,600 or €7,000).

As investigations proceed, TravelBiz reports that authorities are looking into potential charges against those involved, including former deputy foreign minister Piotr Wawrzyk, who, along with nine others, has already been accused by the state anti-corruption bureau.