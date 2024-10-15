The Lagos State Government has provided clarity on its upcoming ban on single-use plastics and Styrofoam, emphasizing that PET bottles and sachet water are not included in the restrictions.

Mr. Bankole Michael Omoniyi, Director of Climate Change and Environmental Planning at the Lagos State Ministry of Environment, outlined the specifics of the policy during an interview on a podcast “Understanding the Ban on Single-Use Plastics and Styrofoam (Government Perspective)”

The objective is to mitigate the effects of plastic waste in the environment, particularly in waterways and other sensitive ecological areas of Lagos, a state with a significant aquatic ecosystem.

“At no point did we say that PET bottles or sachet water were banned,” Omoniyi stated.

Omoniyi highlighted the government’s extensive research and development efforts that have informed the creation of this ban.

He reassured that Lagos, despite climate change concerns, is well-prepared to combat environmental threats and prevent dire consequences such as rising sea levels submerging parts of the city by 2050.

What is banned?

The list of banned items includes:

Nylon bags less than 40 microns

Plastic cutlery (spoons, forks, etc.)

Plastic straws

Styrofoam cups and plates

The clarification by the Lagos State Government follows media reports that inaccurately claimed the upcoming ban would include sachet water and PET bottles.

The ban is part of an overarching initiative to curb the environmental impacts of plastic waste in Lagos, which has been exacerbated by improper waste disposal and plastic pollution in water bodies.

However, with sachet water and PET bottles being common in Lagos, it was crucial to differentiate which products were affected by the new regulations to avoid misunderstanding among the public.

What you should know

The decision to impose the ban stems from years of observing the detrimental impact of plastic waste on Lagos’ environment.

Omoniyi pointed to a past incident in Surulere, where a downpour left streets clogged with plastic bottles and waste, symbolizing the pressing need for better waste management practices.

Further research revealed alarming findings about microplastics infiltrating human bodies, with traces found in human blood and even fetuses.

Given Lagos’ dependence on aquatic resources and the popularity of seafood, the risks of microplastic ingestion have become a priority for the government.

“We are not only eating fish, but we are eating microplastics,” he warned.

The policy on plastic management was crafted after thorough consultation with key stakeholders in the plastic value chain.

The government sponsored a bill on the issue at the National Council on Environment, which supported the ban on Styrofoam and other single-use plastics.

However, there was no consensus on a national implementation date, leaving Lagos to move forward independently.

Omoniyi stressed that the ban has been carefully structured to avoid unnecessary job losses or harm to local businesses.

Stakeholder engagements, particularly with businesses, helped define the scope of banned items, ensuring that there would be clarity regarding what is classified as single-use plastics (SUPs).

He emphasized that PET bottles and sachet water were not included in the ban after extensive consultations.

Need for extended producer responsibility

In addition to the ban, the Lagos State Government has introduced measures to ensure responsible management of plastic waste through an extended producer responsibility (EPR) initiative.

Omoniyi highlighted that all stakeholders in the plastic value chain must participate in EPR.

“What we said is that apart from these ones that were banned, we have two propositions. The proposition is that everybody, every manufacturer, every stakeholder that’s in the plastic value chain must agree to extended producer responsibility, which is something that they need to do,” he said.

He further explained the two options for waste management: the creation of collection centres where stakeholders can aggregate their waste for recycling or the establishment of a plastic waste management fund.

“It’s taking it outside the government’s hand and making it easy for stakeholders themselves to manage the waste from production,” Omoniyi added.