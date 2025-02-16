Shoppers visiting ShopRite supermarkets across Lagos in the first week of January 2025 witnessed a significant change the retail chain no longer provided shopping bags for free but instead sold them to customers.

For N500, customers could purchase a reusable bag or bring their own. Weeks later, as of February 2025, this initiative has gained widespread adoption across major supermarket chains in Lagos.

At Ebeano Supermarket in Ikeja GRA, Natalia Zibo experienced this change firsthand when she went shopping in early February.

“I got to the checkout counter and realized I had to pay N300 for a smaller grocery bag and N500 for a bigger one. It was surprising at first, but I noticed the bags were much stronger than before,” she told Nairametrics.

She now carries a reusable bag whenever she shops from home but admitted, “If I’m coming from somewhere else, I just pay for it. It’s not a big deal.”

However, not everyone was willing to pay for shopping bags. At the same supermarket, some customers opted to push their trolleys straight to their cars instead.

One such shopper, Mrs. Aramide, had just spent over N65,000 shopping not just on groceries but other household items as well—yet refused to buy a bag. “Why should I pay extra when most of what I bought is already wrapped in nylon? I carried some by hand and stacked the rest in my car. It all ends up in the trash the same way!” she argued.

Shopper reactions to the change

Beyond Miss Zibo and Aramide’s experiences, several other shoppers have expressed varying opinions about the policy shift. Speaking to Nairametrics, Mr. Nathan Sunday, who shopped at Justrite around Akowonjo, recounted his frustration.

“I picked snacks and supplies for my kids, and at checkout, I was shocked that I wasn’t given a bag. When I asked, the cashier said it was to encourage reuse. I had no choice but to pay, but honestly, it feels like we’re being forced to buy something that used to be free.”

Similarly, Ekemini Ufot, who bought bread from Bokku Mart around Oweni Bus Stop, Oshodi, said the experience made her rethink how she shops.

“I bought a grocery bag for N500 just to carry two loaves of bread. Since then, I always bring my own bag to avoid the extra charge,” she said.

On the other hand, Eruke Obalor, a shopper at Bokku Mart in Gbagada, welcomed the change.

“I studied abroad for my undergraduate degree in a developed country where this practice is common,” she said.

While she acknowledged that the bags were designed to be stronger and reusable, she admitted,

“To be honest, I don’t always keep them. I often end up buying a new one each time because I dislike having them clutter my house.”

Two young men at Bokku Mart, Oshodi, shared a different perspective.

“We don’t mind paying for the bags because we can’t keep them anyway,” one of them said.

“It doesn’t stop the waste problem because even the new ones will eventually be thrown away.”

Observations at Ebeano Supermarket in Ikeja GRA on a Saturday morning showed that many shoppers now bring their own grocery bags. However, in other parts of Lagos, such as Ago Palace Way and supermarkets around Garage Ikorodu, customers still receive free bags when they make purchases.

Meanwhile, many small corner shops continue to offer free nylons, though some now insist that customers carry smaller purchases without bags.

Supermarkets defend the initiative

Research from the social media pages of major supermarkets in Lagos highlights their reasons for enforcing the sale of shopping bags.

Chains like Spar, Justrite, Shoprite, Bokku Mart, and Ebeano Supermarket argue that the new bags are stronger, reusable, and help reduce plastic waste.

ShopRite has gone further by eliminating nylon bags entirely in favour of non-nylon alternatives.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Spar emphasized that the bags are designed for multiple uses, making them more reliable than the previous free ones.

The supermarket encouraged customers to bring their own bags or reuse the new ones, adding that this shift was aimed at “minimizing plastic waste” and promoting a more eco-friendly shopping culture. “Every reuse helps reduce plastic consumption,” the post stated.

A cashier at one of the supermarkets Nairametrics visited, who requested anonymity, revealed that some stores discreetly factor the cost of shopping bags into product prices, creating the illusion that they are free.

She added that at her supermarket, customers who choose not to purchase a bag are sometimes offered empty cartons, such as those from beverage or instant noodle packaging, as an alternative for carrying their items.

Public health expert weighs in

Dr. Doyin Odubanjo, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Academy of Science, sees the initiative as a step in the right direction.

“This is already being done in other parts of the world, and it has the potential to change consumer behavior towards sustainability,” he told Nairametrics.

However, he acknowledged concerns that the shopping bags being sold are still plastic and could contribute to the same waste problems if disposed of indiscriminately. While some might argue for alternatives like paper bags, he noted that they are not always practical.

“Paper bags tear easily, especially in our climate, and might not be a viable option for every shopper,” he explained.

Despite this, he believes the policy will help shift consumer habits over time by encouraging people to reuse their bags instead of treating them as disposable.

“It’s about changing behavior. If people get used to bringing their bags along, we will see a gradual reduction in plastic waste,” he said.

To make the transition smoother, he suggested a phased approach.

“The government could allow supermarkets to sell these bags at a minimal price for about a year, then gradually encourage price increases to push more people toward reusable options,” he suggested.

Still, he stressed that enforcement alone would not be enough.

“Beyond enforcement, awareness is key. The government must do more to educate people on the dangers of plastic waste and why this policy benefits everyone,” he added.

Lagos State Government’s position on single-use plastics

The Lagos State Government banned single-use plastics and styrofoam in January 2024, citing their contribution to blocked drainages, environmental pollution, and health hazards. This ban was backed by the National Environmental (Sanitation and Waste Control) Regulation 2009 and the 2017 Lagos State Environmental Management Protection Law.

Despite enforcement efforts by agencies such as LAWMA and KAI, compliance remained limited, prompting the government to issue a final notice in October 2024 that full enforcement would begin in January 2025.

As part of these efforts, Lagos State recently revealed plans to partner with Lafarge to repurpose pure water sachets using the company’s factories.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, also clarified that while the government is restricting plastics below 40 microns due to their harmful environmental impact, it is not banning pure water itself.

With supermarkets now taking steps to align with the policy, the broader impact of these efforts remains to be seen.

