Travellers applying for UK visas should be aware of significant changes to the management of visa application centres worldwide.

According to TravelBiz, starting from September 2024 through January 2025, the UK government will transition to new commercial partners in certain regions, affecting visa applicants in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

This update comes as part of an effort to streamline visa services.

However, reports note that it may impact applicants who are currently in the process of applying for a visa. The recent changes will require applicants to be vigilant and informed.

Changes Noted

Details inform that starting October 15th 2024, the partner for UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services will change from Sopra Steria to TLScontact. Hence, appointments scheduled on or after this date will occur at TLScontact service points.

While there may be limited availability initially, no action is required from applicants at this time.

Similar to international applications, these changes will not impact the decision on your application or the processing times.

Transitioning Service Providers

Reports provide that in some regions, the current provider, TLScontact, will change to VFS Global. This means applicants may start their visa application with TLScontact and finish it with VFS Global.

It is stated that the regions affected by this change include Africa, Europe, Middle East and Central Asia

What To Know

Reports inform that if your visa application is impacted by this transition, you will receive essential emails from both TLScontact and VFS Global. One is encouraged to follow these steps:

1. Check Your Emails: Look out for emails from both TLScontact and VFS Global. These emails may contain instructions for continuing your application process. Be sure to check your spam folder if you do not see them in your main inbox.

2. Verify Email Authenticity: Ensure that the sender’s email address ends with either “@tlscontact.com” or “@vfsglobal.com” to confirm that the email is legitimate.

3. Follow Instructions: Pay attention to any guidance provided in these communications to proceed with your application.

Appointment Details

If you have an appointment already booked with TLScontact, you should attend it as planned. However, it is noted that if you need to reschedule, be aware that you may incur a Mandatory User Pay (MUP) fee again. In this case, you can request a refund for the original MUP fee from TLScontact.

Further reports provide that for inquiries related to TLScontact services, visit the TLScontact website, select your country and visa application centre, and navigate to the help page.

Reports also note that the UK government has already transitioned the visa application centre in Belgium to VFS Global and that other locations will follow in the coming months, and updates will be provided as new centres are added.

Applicants are advised to stay updated by regularly checking their emails for notifications from both TLScontact and VFS Global. Verifying the authenticity of emails before taking any action is also essential.

This transition, as informed, is purely a change in service providers and will not alter the visa application process itself.