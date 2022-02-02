Nigerians throng the United Kingdom (UK) visa application centres in Lagos daily, since the resumption of the U.K visa application processes by the British High Commission in Nigeria.

The Lekki phase I offices of VFS Global was filled with long queues of persons who were waiting to complete their visa application processes.

Recall that the U.K government had announced the resumption of its Visa application process in Nigeria following the removal of Nigeria from the country’s Red List.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported that The U.K government announced the resumption of its Priority Visa (PV) in all the Nigerian visa application centres from January 24, 2022.

What you should know

The Mainland Lagos offices of VFS Global also witnessed a long queue of Nigerians waiting to commence their visa application process.

Nigeria was added to the country’s travel red list due to concerns about the Omicron Variant.

The U.K government suspended visa applications for red-listed countries on December 6, 2021.