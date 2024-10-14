The Managing Director/CEO of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Tomi Somefun has commended the lender’s frontline staff for effectively translating its Customer Service Charter thereby forging a culture of responsiveness and exceptional partnership to demonstrate unwavering commitment to customers.

In a message commemorating this year’s Customer Service Week, Mrs. Somefun celebrated with staff in customer service roles and expressed deep appreciation to the bank’s clients for their continued trust and loyalty, which have propelled the bank’s growth and success.

“This year’s theme “Above and Beyond” supports our mission at Unity Bank which enables us to reflect on our collective journey so far where our customers are at the centre of our business,” she said.

Somefun further stated that the Bank is continually investing in innovation as well as revamping existing systems, noting that new tools and strategies would be rolled out in the coming months to further enrich customer experiences.

“Whether it’s through improved digital platforms or personalized services, we are committed to enhancing the way you bank with us,” she added.

While acknowledging the essential role frontline staff play in creating lasting relationships with customers, Somefun said that through dedication, resilience, and professionalism, Unity Bank Customer Service has demonstrated that it embodies the “Above and Beyond” theme of this year’s celebration.

“Day after day, our staff go beyond the call of duty, ensuring that every customer interaction is handled with care and excellence. They are the reason our customers continue to choose Unity Bank.”

Also speaking, the Bank’s Chief Customer Service Officer, Elfrida Igebu said that, “Throughout the week, we have seen firsthand what it means to go the extra mile. Our commitment to exceeding expectations, personalizing experiences, and showing genuine empathy has set us apart and created lasting connections with our customers.”

She noted that the different activities lined up to celebrate the customer service week “have strengthened the team’s professional capabilities and reinforced the bonds that make us a united team.”

From October 7 – 11, the Bank lined up several activities to celebrate customers and the exceptional teams in its over 200 branches nationwide, rewarding outstanding staff members, while reflecting on the theme of this year’s event – Above and Beyond.

The Bank has continued to prioritize the customer over the past few years through its increased focus on digital strategy. For instance, over the past four years, it has maintained its commitment to customer service excellence by introducing innovative digital products such as the multilingual USSD banking *7799#, and mobile banking solution, UniFi which have boosted customers’ access to the Bank’s services, while facilitating convenience.

These electronic banking channels are constantly updated with new and exciting features to put the customers first and make their banking experiences top-notch in the industry.