In a bid to promote a savings culture and enhance financial literacy among young Nigerians, Unity Bank Plc has announced plans to launch a new app for children and teenagers designed to empower users to achieve their financial goals.

The announcement was made during the World Savings Day training held at Emerald Fields School, Calabar, Cross River State, as part of the Bank’s nationwide initiative to mark the global event.

World Savings Day is observed in Nigeria as an initiative of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Bankers Committee and Junior Achievement Nigeria to drive financial inclusion with the vehicle of Financial Literacy Training which is held in secondary schools across the country.

Speaking at the event, Unity Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, represented by the Chief Compliance Officer, Mrs. Patricia Ahunanya, emphasized the importance of instilling good financial habits early in life.

She explained that the upcoming app would equip students with tools to set SMART financial goals, understand the power of compound interest, and build financial safety nets through savings and prudent money management.

“Financial literacy is the foundation of a secure future. By teaching students to distinguish between needs and wants, budgeting, and embracing delayed gratification, we empower them to take charge of their financial journeys. The new app will serve as a practical tool to support these lessons and help young Nigerians build a culture of savings,” Mrs. Somefun stated.

The training session in Calabar, one of 16 held simultaneously across secondary schools in Nigeria, aimed to instil essential money management skills. Participants were exposed to simulations on earning, budgeting, spending wisely, and understanding the principles of borrowing and saving. Unity Bank’s representatives guided the students through interactive discussions, encouraging them to set financial goals and cultivate habits that support long-term financial stability.

World Savings Day, celebrated annually on October 31, aims to promote the importance of savings and financial awareness globally. In Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with the Banker’s Committee, Deposit Money Banks, and Junior Achievement Nigeria, coordinated activities to engage students nationwide.

Unity Bank’s initiative aligns with the CBN’s financial inclusion strategy by encouraging young Nigerians to embrace financial literacy early. The Bank’s upcoming app, designed specifically for children and teenagers, will complement this effort by providing an engaging platform for setting savings goals, tracking progress, and building healthy financial habits.

With financial literacy training held in six geopolitical zones, Unity Bank reinforces its commitment to youth development and capacity building.