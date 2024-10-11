Changpeng Zhao, Co-founder of Binance and Former CEO is set to make his first public appearance since he was released from prison in the last week of September.

The Chinese Canadian Billionaire will be making an appearance in the Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai.

CZ confirmed that he will be coming for the event in a personal capacity while also touting the event as one of the biggest in the Web 3 industry.

He made a tweet on Oct 10 confirming the above information.

“I will be attending the Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai on Oct 30–31, in my personal capacity. It’s one of the biggest web3 events of the year. See you there”

Zhao’s proposed appearance has stirred up lots of speculation in the Web 3 community on what the ex Binance Chief might actually speak about at the event.

CZ despite his incarceration and brush with the law remains a highly respected and Key figure in the global Web 3 community.

CZ’s tweet resonated among other top crypto voices like Tron Founder Justin Sun who welcomed the former Binance Boss back to the Web 3 community in a tweet.

Great! Happy to be there! Justin Sun Tweeted

CZ’s proposed appearance will be his first public appearance since he pleaded guilty to violating US anti-money laundering regulations and was ordered to pay a personal fine of $50 million. Binance Limited on the other hand was fined $4.3 billion and Changpeng Zhao agreed to step down as CEO as part of the conditions.

The $4.3 billion settlement remains one of the largest corporate settlements in US history and CZ was also banned for life from managing Binance.

Despite his Ban and personal fine, CZ still owns a 90% stake in Binance giving him a networth of over $61 billion.

Binance Blockchain week

The Binance Blockchain week set for Oct 30–31 is slated as the biggest Web 3 event this year and builds on the tremendous success of last year’s edition in Istanbul.

The theme of this year’s edition is “Momentum” with a focus on the ongoing progress in the crypto industry despite the challenges.

The event will focus on the current state of the global crypto space, the challenges, and the direction the industry is headed.

The event is slated to be held at the Coca-Cola arena and deep discussions will be held on the future of cryptocurrency and ways to maintain its decentralized nature.

Notable speakers include Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik, Dubai Future Foundation CEO Khalfan Belfour, and Sotheby’s Vice President of Digital Art Michael Bohannan.

What to Know

Changpeng Zhao spent 4 months in prison following his conviction for violating US anti money laundering laws. He was moved to a halfway house towards the end of his sentence to prepare him for re-entering society again.

The current CEO of Binance is Richard Teng and a long-time staff at Binance before he took the hot seat.