A Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan, has named Nigerian lawmakers who allegedly demanded a $150 million bribe from the cryptocurrency exchange platform.

His claims on Friday come months after the Federal Government of Nigeria denied and debunked similar bribery allegations made by Binance Holdings Ltd’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Richard Teng.

Nairametrics previously reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja discharged Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan from money laundering and foreign exchange contravention charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on October 23, 2024.

His discharge from the EFCC case against Binance was based on health concerns corroborated by the commission.

Gambaryan insists on alleged bribery

Posting via his X platform on Friday, Gambaryan stated that he visited Nigeria to meet with lawmakers and relevant authorities.

He alleged that he was told to comply with whatever the House members “instructed us to do.”

According to him, those at the House meeting demanded the alleged bribe.

“At the House meeting, there were three members present. Two of them were Peter Akpanke and Philip Agbese, both working under the leadership of Ginger Obinna Onwusibe. There was a third House member, but I don’t recall his name. They set up fake cameras and media to make the meeting appear official, but the cameras weren’t even plugged in. As you may already know, this ended with them asking for a $150 million bribe, paid in cryptocurrency into their personal wallets. A Mickey Mouse operation at its best,” Gambaryan stated.

Gambaryan also maintained that the naira’s devaluation was allegedly a direct result of President Tinubu’s monetary policy, which pegged the naira to the dollar, not Binance’s role in currency fluctuations.

“I’m not saying this policy decision was wrong, but everyone understood that removing government intervention would lead to extreme devaluation,” he claimed.

He added that instead of acknowledging this, relevant authorities allegedly used Binance as a scapegoat.

What you should know

Gambaryan’s latest claim regarding naira devaluation remains sub judice in view of the pending legal dispute over the Federal Government’s allegations against Binance before Nigerian courts.

When the Binance bribery allegations became public knowledge nine months ago, Nigeria’s Ministry of Information and National Orientation maintained that the claim was part of an orchestrated international campaign by Binance to undermine the Nigerian government.

Furthermore, the Federal Government stated that it would not succumb to “blackmail,” insisting that the cryptocurrency firm must submit itself to Nigerian authorities for investigation and legal scrutiny in accordance with Nigerian laws and international norms.

Binance is facing charges of tax evasion, money laundering, and foreign exchange contraventions before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

All eyes are on the courts to deliver justice in the pending case.