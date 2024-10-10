This exclusive program, designed to support high-potential education technology startups leveraging artificial intelligence, provides a unique opportunity for Utiva to accelerate its impact on education across Africa.

The Growth Academy, a three-month hybrid initiative, offers participating startups equity-free support, access to Google’s suite of tools, and hands-on mentorship from AI experts.

Startups also receive strategic guidance to scale their businesses, enhance their leadership capabilities, and connect with a global network of venture capitalists and industry leaders. Utiva’s selection reflects its growing reputation as a pioneer in using AI to tackle education challenges.

For Utiva, this opportunity is particularly timely, aligning with the recent launch of its new program, AI Education for 10 Million Africans:

Democratizing AI Knowledge: This initiative aims to empower millions of African learners by providing access to AI-driven education, fostering skill development, and preparing a future-ready workforce. Participation in the Growth Academy will enhance Utiva’s AI offerings, strengthen its capacity for responsible innovation, and facilitate expansion into international markets.

Being the only Nigerian startup in this prestigious program highlights Utiva’s pivotal role in the edtech and AI sectors, both regionally and globally. This achievement not only validates the company’s innovative approach but also signals a bright future for AI-powered education across Africa. Through this partnership with Google, Utiva is poised to scale its solutions, impact more learners, and contribute significantly to reshaping the future of education on the continent.